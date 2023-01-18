If you happened to be near Morehouse Park Wednesday, you probably heard the laughter and chatter coming from the ice rinks. 

Third graders Joie Leiferman and Kambria Miller, along with their little pal Finn, could be seen scooting around the ice on one of the many kick sleds which were a new addition to the school last year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Nearly 50 volunteers were around to help the students skate around Wednesday afternoon as Lincoln Elementary students celebrated the end of the quarter. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Giggles and screams were abundant as optimal weather allowed all students from Lincoln Elementary to head down to Morehouse Park to play hockey and ice skate in celebration of the end of the quarter.  (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Physical Education Teacher Dustin Thorson poses with his students Mahley Schroader and Payton Krogh as they enjoy ice skating at Morehouse Park Wednesday afternoon. The girls said they were "super excited" to get out of the classroom and onto the ice for a day of fun. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Third grade student Kynlee Buck zoomed around the rink. She said she was having so much fun and can't wait for the upcoming unit in school where she will be able to roller skate. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Preschooler Ellis Anderson was able to scoot around on the ice Wednesday at Morehouse Park watching her older brother. Anderson and all the other students at Lincoln Elementary spent the morning on the ice rinks as a way to celebrate the end of the quarter, an annual tradition for the school. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Several students took the opportunity to work on their hockey skills during the days celebratory skating event. One rink was set aside specifically for those who wanted to play hockey. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Physical Education Teacher Luke Holt helps a student as she learns to balance on her ice skates. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

