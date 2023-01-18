If you happened to be near Morehouse Park Wednesday, you probably heard the laughter and chatter coming from the ice rinks.
All students from Lincoln Elementary School were celebrating the end of the quarter with a day of ice skating.
Physical Education Teacher Dustin Thorson said the staff and students have had a day of fun at the end of the quarter for the last seven years. He, along with the other staff and volunteers, were excited the weather held out so they were able to enjoy the outdoors for ice skating.
"We were pretty nervous about what was going to happen with the weather," Thorson said. "This is the first time a lot of the kids have even been down here, so it's good to see them all having fun."
When the weather isn't quite nice enough to be outside, the students will skate at the Four Seasons Centre at the Steele County Fairgrounds.
Students had an hour to skate before the next group of students took to the ice. Fourth grade student Mahley Schroader said she was happy to be able to spend some time on the ice with her friends.
"I really like skating," she said. "It's super fun and I get to see my friend who isn't in my class and I like that."
Her friend, fifth grade student Payton Krogh, was equally as excited to be out on the ice.
"I fell down a couple times," she laughed. "But I'm still having a lot of fun."
Sara Ihrke, physical education teacher, said it's a hectic day with hundreds of students coming and going from the rinks, but the nearly 50 volunteers are more than helpful.
"We couldn't do this without the help of the volunteers," she said. "It's great to see everyone smiling and having fun."
