For several months, teachers and local organizations have been contributing to construct an outdoor classroom at Lincoln Elementary School.
Three other elementary schools in the district have some version of an outdoor classroom, but Lincoln's holds special value to students and staff, as aspects of the space are in memory of Mary Schroepfer, a much-loved teacher who lost her battle with cancer in 2020.
This week, students under the direction of Dr. Tom Meagher, STEAM coordinator for Owatonna Public Schools taught students about the importance of pollinator plants to the local bee, butterfly and bird population.
More than 15 different species of plants were introduced to the prairie area on the west side of the school. Meagher said throughout the week, with different classes, about 1,500 native plants will be planted in the area.
"The kids are loving it," Meagher said. "Doing this with the students helps them learn about nature and also helps restore natural habitats and provides food to pollinators like bees and butterflies."
and Theresa Harsma with Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance of Steele County, a relatively new Owatonna organization dedicated to preserving and restoring local habitats for pollinators said she was excited to learn of this project.
"This is a wonderful project not only for restoring the natural habitat with native plants, but because the students get to help plant and also learn about the importance of our pollinator species that are in trouble," Harsma said.
Through various grants through the The Perpich Center for Arts Education, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, District 761 Foundation, and others, outdoor education spaces have been built at Washington Elementary, McKinley Elementary, the Owatonna Middle School and now Lincoln Elementary. Meagher also said that two local Boy Scout troops are looking to get their hands dirty to help with the project as well.
Next on the list for the outdoor classroom is a shelter that will be build near the vegetable gardens in the same area outside the school which Meagher hopes will be completed by the end of the summer.
“There has been plenty of research and understanding that learning in natural environments is one of the most important things we can provide for our students,” Meagher said. “Learning doesn’t have to be restricted to a building made of brick and mortar. These outdoor classrooms are great in many ways, but really we’re trying to preserve our heritage one acre at a time.”