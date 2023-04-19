Encouraged by the warm reception she has received each time she's visited a Riverland campus, incoming President Kathleen "Kat" Linaker was excited to tell the crowd in Owatonna that her own daughter is set to become a Blue Devil next fall.
"She might have been more excited than I was when I got the call," Linaker laughed.
On Wednesday, Linaker visited the Riverland Community College campus in Owatonna to formally be introduced to the community as the next president for the Riverland system. She will continue her tour at the Austin and Albert Lea campuses on Thursday.
"The people I have met on the campuses have made me feel at home," Linaker said. "I plan on spending my first 100 days — just about five months — on the job listening and learning. I need to understand on a deep level what Riverland is as an institution, and understand the communities we serve and what they need."
Linaker will officially step into the role July 1, following the retirement of current President Adenuga Atewologun, with his final day being June 30. Atewologun will have served as the president of the college for a decade and has put in more than 40 years of service in higher education.
Linaker has served Western Technical College (WI) as vice president of academics from 2018 to 2022. Previously, she served Mohawk Valley Community College (NY) as assistant vice president of academics and dean of the School of STEM, Health, and Natural Sciences from 2016 to 2018, and dean of the Center for Life and Health Sciences from 2015 to 2016; D’Youville University (NY) as executive director of chiropractic programs from 2009 to 2015; Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (ON) as director of radiology from 2008 to 2009; and Life University (GA) as director of clinic radiology from 2005 to 2008.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta, a doctor of chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University (MN), and a doctorate from Loyola University (IL).
Specifically in Owatonna, Linaker said she is excited to see the opening of the new Owatonna High School and continue to build on the strong partnership already formed between the public school system and the community college. Having worked closely with high schools in her current position, Linaker said she knows the profound impact those partnerships can have on a community.
"They are going to be a vital partner for us and we them," she said, adding they will be able to work together to get students through their educational journeys faster and back into the workforce. "It is great to have these programs already embedded."
Bringing more awareness to the higher education presence in Owatonna has been a key priority for many community leaders, said Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier. He had the opportunity to meet with Linaker on Wednesday, and said he is excited to see how Riverland will continue to grow locally under her leadership.
"We've already made good strides with the high school and with the Learn to Earn initiative," Meier said. "Riverland is a key partner in these things, and with a new leader it's only going to continue to grow."
Ready to get to work, Linaker said she hopes the community will get engaged and be involved in her effort to learn about Owatonna and how Riverland can better serve its people.
"I ask all of you to help me with who I need to meet with, who I need to talk with and spend time with," she said. "If I am going to be the face and leader of Riverland, and I need to know that and I need to become a real, deep member of the college and the community."