A little over a year ago, Christa Kain joined the staff at the Owatonna Arts Center as the Education Coordinator, but she has been integrated at the OAC since she was a child.
Beginning Monday, Kain is instructing the first of a three session class where students will be able to create and take home their own functional candlestick or lantern. Whether you're a first time potter or have plenty of experience, Kain said all skill levels are welcome.
"I came up with the idea for the 'Light up the Night at the OAC' class because I wanted to do something with pottery, but also made sense for the winter time," Kain said. "People with any skill level can take the class and they'll get something fun out of it."
Silvan Durben, creative director of the Arts Center, said having Kain on staff to coordinate events and education has been a great help, but having her around to teach classes is even better.
"Christa had taken classes here many times when she was a child," he said. "And now she has gone from student to teacher and I think she has a lot of fun doing classes. She has a background in art and really enjoys pottery also."
Kain said she has taught several classes over the years using various mediums, but she said she is most passionate about pottery.
"What I like about pottery is you can pretty much make whatever you want," she said. "Pottery kind of creates itself and if it doesn't turn out the way you want, you can try again. I think clay is very forgiving to work with which makes it fun."
Throughout the three sessions, attendees will first work on creating a foundation for their piece. Whether they want to create a simple candle holder or something a little more advanced like a lantern, Kain will be available every step of the way to guide students in their creative process.
The second session, attendees will be adding the final details to their creations and carving out a space for light to shine through. During the final session, the pieces will be glazed and fired and the students will be able to collect their creations once the firing process is complete.
"Some people think you can just make something and fire it that same day," Durben said. "Some clays you can, I think, but it's important to give it a little time to allow the clay to dry for several reasons and that's why these classes take a little more time than others."
The Owatonna Arts Center offers several classes throughout the year from pottery to Origami. For those who enjoy painting, an acrylic paint pouring class will be hosted by Beth DeCoux in February. More details on upcoming programming and to register for a class, visit the Owatonna Arts Center website.