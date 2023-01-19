A little over a year ago, Christa Kain joined the staff at the Owatonna Arts Center as the Education Coordinator, but she has been integrated at the OAC since she was a child. 

Owatonna Arts Center

Christa Kain joined the staff of the Owatonna Arts Center last year as Education Coordinator. She also teaches several classes throughout the year. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Arts Center)


Pottery Class

Potters of all skill levels are invited to create a candle holder or lantern at an upcoming class series at the Owatonna Arts Center. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Arts Center)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments