As the upcoming holiday of love and greeting cards swiftly approaches, not everybody has a special someone to cuddle up with and celebrate.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t still get cozy with a date on Feb. 14.The Owatonna Public Library is here to help.
Unveiled Tuesday morning, the local library is giving patrons and opportunity to try something new and perhaps outside their comfort zone with the “Blind Date With a Book” display. Led and organized by Library Specialist Christina Ingvaldson, those visiting the library looking for something to do alone on Valentine’s Day can select from the display of wrapped books, concealing their identities.
“There have been a few different versions of this idea out there throughout the last several years,” Ingvaldson said. “We were looking for something fun and exciting to do here, so we said let’s do it!”
Because Ingvaldson would describe herself as “not all fluffy” when it comes to Valentine’s Day, she came up with the idea to have both a romance and anti-romance choice on the display. The books containing a romance novel are dressed in red or pink wrapping paper and fluffy bows, which any other book that does not contain romance is wrapped in black with more modest ties.
Each book, however, have a list of keywords on the front that Ingvaldson said they would typically use to catalog the books on the back end, helping a reader make their selection of a mystery book. These keywords can range from the genre of book to family themes to location of the story.
But how did Ingvaldson select the stories to disguise?
“I am typically working the front desk, so I just ask people who are stopping by about what they’re reading and what books they’re interested in,” she said. “I also definitely spend time walking the aisles and pulling out any book that might look interesting.”
Ingvaldson said none of the books wrapped for the display are commonly known — you won’t find any Nicholas Sparks or James Patterson underneath the paper — but she assured they are all enjoyable.
“They may not be the most popular or highly requested books, but they’re all still great,” she said.
The display has already gained attraction and excitement from the community, with people commenting on social media and praising the creativity of the library staff.
“My coworker and I stopped by to pick up orders on break and saw the wall of blind dates. It blew us away,” wrote Theresa Scheidt. “We each picked one — we had never read either one and are very excited to see if we picked the right match.”
When Ingvaldson first prepared for the display, she said she wrapped 42 books. Since setting up Monday night, she has had to refill the display once already, and is down to 28 or so wrapped books.
“It has definitely gained traction fast,” she laughed.
And while Ingvaldson herself proclaims not to be one to read romance — she typically prefers a horror novel — she encourages people to step outside of their normal preference and entertain something new.
“I like to think of books like meals — sometimes you need the meat and potatoes of a heavy fiction novel,” she said. “But sometimes you need a sweet and fluffy romance for dessert.”