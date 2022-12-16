A Level Three predatory offender will be relocating to Owatonna, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Devon Taylor Sather, 22, will be relocating Dec. 21 to the 300 block of East Rose Street.
Taylor, who is originally from Medford, was convicted earlier this year in Blue Earth County District Court of criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 in two separate cases. Sather has a history of engaging in sexual contact against known teenaged female victims. According to police, Sather creates and uses a relationship of trust to gain and exploit unmonitored access, and uses attention and affection in an effort to maintain access.
Sather has been incarcerated at the state prison in St. Cloud since Oct. 31.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department can notify residents of an offender’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility if it believes the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. Sather will be monitored by law enforcement.
Sather is not currently wanted by police and upon his release will have served his court-imposed sentence, according to the police department’s news release. This notification cannot be used to threaten, harass or intimidate Sather. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
The Owatonna Police Department will be holding a community notification meeting regarding the release of Sather. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library. Members from the police department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be on hand to answer any questions.