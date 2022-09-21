A Level Three predatory offender will be relocating to Owatonna, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Benjamin Robert Drabek, 28, will be relocating Sept. 28 to the 300 block of East Rose Street.
Drabek, who is originally from Owatonna, was convicted in 2016 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15. According to police, Drabek used attention and affection to attain and exploit unmonitored contact. He was 21 at the time of the crime.
Drabek was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for the criminal sexual conduct conviction. His probation is set to expire Dec. 29, 2023.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department can notify residents of an offender’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility if it believes the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. Drabek will be monitored by law enforcement.
Drabek is not currently wanted by police and upon his release had served his court-imposed sentence, according to the police department’s news release. This notification cannot be used to threaten, harass or intimidate Drabek. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
The Owatonna Police Department will be holding a community notification meeting regarding the release of Drabek. The meeting will take place at the Law Enforcement Center at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Members from the police department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be on hand to answer any questions.
