Every day during fair week, inside Mother's Rest, Jim Linder has greeted people with a smile, a hug and a genuine message of gratitude amid a special noon luncheon.
Heading hospitality isn't the only place Linder has left his mark over his 25 years serving on the board for the Steele County Free Fair, but helping provide those lunches over the last several years has been among his favorite duties.
"That whole atmosphere is nice," Linder said, noting how the lunches were the Fair Board's way of taking time to thank sponsors, community partners and various friends of the fair for all they do. "It's a nice thing we take time to do."
During Thursday night's annual meeting of the Steele County Agricultural Society, it was Linder's time to be thanked in a special way. After a quarter of a century on the board, the 83-year-old made the decision not to run for another term on the Fair Board. Following the announcement, the room erupted with applause and Linder was promptly given a deserving standing ovation.
The gratitude didn't end there, however, as an emotional Scott Kozelka, manager of the SCFF, announced that the new maple tree planted outside Mother's Rest a mere two hours earlier would forever be known as Jim Linder's tree.
Linder had specifically picked out the tree, alongside a handful of others, to help beautify the fairgrounds.
The recognition of Linder still didn't cease, as during the regular board meeting immediately following the annual meeting, the Fair Board unanimously elected Linder as a director emeritus, a position that can only be appointed by the majority of the board to directors who have served 20 or more years. As a director emeritus, Linder will remain an active and important part of the SCFF, but will no longer be a voting member of the board.
"You're not going anywhere," said Fair President Dan Deml to a tearful Linder.
And Linder agrees.
First elected
Linder said his love affair with the SCFF began a long time ago, and was just was a natural part of who he is.
"I just was up here all the time," he laughed. "I really like fairs, and so I was always here. Jim Hartle and Elmer Reseland spotted me and asked me if I wanted to serve on the Fair Board, and I always thought you had to be a superintendent first."
After talking with members of the nominating committee, including current Fair Board Member Mark Ditlevson, Linder agreed to be nominated for the board.
"It has always been pretty prestigious to be on the Steele County Free Fair Board," Linder said. "So that felt really good that they wanted me."
However, when the 1997 annual meeting came, there was a moment Linder wasn't sure he would actually be elected. According to both Linder and Ditlevson, there was another individual who was nominated for the same seat, and they apparently had the backing of a good amount of the Fair Board.
"Ron Nelson stood up and gave a speech about me," Linder said. "And that was that, I was voted on."
Various roles
Linder's first role as a Fair Board member was heading up sanitation. He recalls, at the time, the garbages were all 50-gallon barrels with plastic liners and how horrific it was if they had a heavy rainfall.
"When we went to the carts, boy was that wonderful," Linder said.
From the sanitation department, Linder then went to the beer garden, where he continued to serve with Ditlevson and Roger Noble for roughly 14 years — the longest time he has spent in one fair department. While Linder said working in the beer garden was a lot of fun, it also came with a lot of big changes. From switching out the old trailers for beer coolers to taking out the ceiling inside the beer garden, Linder said it was upgrading the beer that was probably the biggest change he helped bring to fruition.
"Going from 3.2 (percent alcohol) beer to strong beer was big," Linder said, adding the SCFF was somewhat "teased" for being the only fair in the area that wasn't serving strong beer. "This was at the same time that the flavored drinks like Mike's Hard Lemonade were coming out, and those all had that higher alcohol content and people wanted them, so in a way we were sort of forced into it. The city seemed to be kind of against us at first, but after working with them and the state for a long time we made it happen."
It was also fun for Linder to see the SCFF go from the fair being "teased" for their weak beer to being the fair with 42 taps inside the beer gardens. Most importantly, however, Linder said his time in the beer gardens really showed him how much everyone loved the fair.
"Working in the beer gardens was a lot of work and a lot of long days, from 7 a.m. until midnight," Linder said. "By the end of the week you're really dragging. But you don't mind being tired if you see people having fun."
Eventually Linder moved on to his hospitality role, helping with the noon luncheons, the community events and details such as gifts and Fair Board shirts, but his impact on the fair stretches far beyond that. In his 25 years, Linder served on a variety of committees including audit, bylaws, carnival, historian/museum, landscaping, memorials, nominations, salary/personnel, traffic and utilities.
Yet, even beyond that, Linder's influence and hand in the fair knew no bounds.
"It's people like Jim who are the true hearts of the fair — they want to be here," Kozelka said. "He has been a definite asset not just by being on the board, but because he's never been afraid to help in other areas."
Stepping down
Linder said he knew the time for him to step away from the Fair Board was coming, and the last fair was when he realized now was the time.
"It's time to let the younger ones take over," he said with a soft smile. "And the new guy — he's going to be very, very good."
Jon DeMars, who has been volunteering for the fair since 2013 in the social media and concessions departments, was elected unanimously as the new board member to take Linder's place. DeMars was elected earlier this year as one of the Fair Board's first associate directors.
After seeing all the changes made on the fairgrounds over the past 25 years, Linder said he knows a lot more changes are coming, and he is confident in the Fair Board's ability to continue leading the fair in the right direction.
"It makes you feel good when you're at the fair and people tell you how great it is," Linder said. "They ask how we do it, and it's because we all work together well and help each other. That will continue."
Linder said he still plans to be involved in the lunches at Mother's Rest during fair week, as well as other events the fair may hold for the community. He laughed that even though he won't be getting paid is $1 a month anymore, he assumes he will be kept plenty busy.
Kozelka agreed, saying Linder has not only always been a big part of the fair, but that he will continue to be a big and important part of what they do.
"I'll give Jim credit, he knew when he was ready to be done and he is leaving on a high note after a record-breaking fair," Kozelka said. "But Jim, you're not going anywhere."