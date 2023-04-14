Thousands of dead fish have washed along the north shore of Lake Elysian because of winterkill and low water levels.
Patrick Beck is a former APG sports editor and a freelance writer. Reach the Southern Minn editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Lake Elysian, a shallow, 13-mile long lake with a maximum depth of 13 feet and an average depth of 6 feet, suffered a complete fish kill. Most of the fish that died are carp.
"That is bad winterkill," Waterville Area Fisheries Specialist Brandon Eder said Thursday. "There are thousands of carp washed up on the north shore. There are so many more carp than gamefish. Probably the gamefish (walleye, crappies, bluegill, largemouth bass and perch) died a long time ago. I wouldn't send anyone there for the opener."
Early ice and snow came, so there has been snow cover since early December all the way through till ice out, Eder said, "so there's no light penetration and no oxygen being produced. It's all being used up by the fish freezing and everything being decomposed. There is a lot of demand for it. With the lake being low, that probably put it over the top. And there is no fresh input.
"Last year, we thought Elysian was going to die for sure, because it has snow cover and low oxygen readings. But there was just enough input last year. Whereas this year, it was too dry."
Despite the difficult visuals at this moment, the lake will teem with life again in the not too distant future.
"After a winterkill wipes out the carp and bullheads and the green sunfish — the stuff you don't want in there — then when we stock fry," Eder said. "They grow fast."
Eder said the DNR will restock the lake, which runs to Janesville, and it will be good to go for fishing again in a couple of years.
Elysian, a 2,000-acre lake located between the towns of Elysian and Janesville in Waseca County, is stocked with walleye and northern.
"If you get a good winter kill, and the lake is basically empty, and there is nothing for them to compete with, walleyes can be 14 inches by their second fall," Eder said. "Northerns might hit 24 inches in two years."
