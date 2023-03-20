Having been a part of the Owatonna Public Schools District for more than six years, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell envisioned her completing her career in Owatonna. That is until her dream job had an opening and she took a chance and applied.

Michelle Krell

Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell will be leaving the Owatonna School District in July to take a new role as the executive director of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association. She said this is her dream job, and she is excited to embark on her new journey.


Michelle Krell Mug

Krell
Michelle Krell and Jeff Elstad

Superintendent Jeff Elstad said Michelle Krell has become a trusted friend and colleague. While he is sad to see her leave the district, he said he is proud and happy for her to have landed her dream job as executive director of MESPA.

