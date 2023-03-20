Having been a part of the Owatonna Public Schools District for more than six years, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell envisioned her completing her career in Owatonna. That is until her dream job had an opening and she took a chance and applied.
Last week it was announced that Krell was named the new executive director of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA). MESPA is a Minnesota organization serving elementary and middle school principals and education leaders in various stages in their careers through professional development, advocating with legislators and more.
“I have loved every minute of being in Owatonna and would have probably finished my career here,” she said. “But I always said if this position at MESPA opened up, no matter where I was at in my career, I would apply and see what happens.”
Krell began her career in a leadership role in Waseca for 13 years as a principal at Hartley Elementary School. She continued her career as an elementary principal in Kasson-Mantorville before joining the Owatonna School District six years ago.
“When I was a principal I was very active with the organization. I wholeheartedly believe in this organization and I believe this job is my ‘why,’” Krell said. “I’m so passionate about leadership development and I want to do everything possible to pay it forward because of the opportunities I was presented with this organization while I was a principal. I want do be able to do more for principals across the state.”
Krell’s many accolades, including the 2012 MESPA Leadership Award, 2014 National Distinguished Principal Award and the 2021 MASA Outstanding Central Office Administrator of the Year recognition, helped her stand out among the several qualified candidates for the MESPA position.
“I’m so humbled and honored to have been chosen for this position,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to continue advocating for our schools, principals and the students.”
As the executive director, Krell said she hopes to continue to expand on the great work MESPA has already accomplished for the more than 1,000 principals in Minnesota. She hopes she will be able to increase professional development in a variety of topics.
“There’s a plethora of things I believe we need to continue to focus on with MESPA that can provide support and implement strategies that we learn during workshops,” she said. “I think when we attend these workshops they’re full of great ideas and information, but sometimes figuring out how to implement that in different schools is where the struggle happens.”
Krell hopes to collaborate with various schools throughout the state to figure out what works and how that can be transferred to more districts so that all of the involved schools, administrators and students can succeed together.
Since the official announcement of her new position last Friday, Krell said she has received many congratulations from her colleagues. While they are all happy she has found her dream job, they are sad to see her leave the Owatonna district.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad is among many who felt the bittersweetness in the announcement.
“I am really proud of her. She talked about this for a long time and I know this was her dream job,” he said. "She is a fierce advocate for students, staff and our community and she's done so much for out district and many of the staff, including myself were wondering what are we going to do now?"
Krell doesn't officially begin her new role until July 1. In the meantime, she will be working with the Owatonna district to get whomever takes her position up to speed to ensure a seamless transition.
"Because of her professional attitude, I know Michelle will set the next person up to the the best they can be. That's just who she is," Elstad said. "She is going to thrive with MESPA and I think that organization will thrive with her taking the lead. I also know she wants Owatonna to thrive and she will do whatever she can to ensure the net person is up to speed and they won't miss a step."
Though he feels Krell is irreplaceable, Elstad said next steps to fill the position will begin following the upcoming spring break for the district.