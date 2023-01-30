Community Pathways Executive Director Dom Korbel (far right), alongside State Sen. Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley) and Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, testify Thursday before the Health and Human Services Committee in support of the food shelf emergency funding bill. (Photo courtesy of Community Pathways of Steele County)
On Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony on legislation to provide $5 million in emergency funding for food shelf programs (SF 71).
Among those were testified was Dom Korbel, executive director of Community Pathways of Steele County. Korbel said the demand for services through Community Pathways has more than doubled since 2021.
“The need is escalating right in front of us,” said Korbel. “What we’re experiencing with food insecurity right now is not a metro challenge or an Owatonna challenge. It is a Minnesota challenge that requires Minnesota partnerships and Minnesota solutions … We’re reaching out saying support this bill, help us meet this demand in the short term, while we can work on the longer-term solutions.”
Chief author State Sen. Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley) also testified in support of the bill alongside Korbel and Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, a statewide anti-hunger advocacy organization based in St. Paul.
“Food shelf visits across Minnesota are up more than any year on record … And in some cases food shelves are having to limit the food they’re giving out,” said Maye Quade. “They’re definitely seeing folks they have never seen before, so we know that there’s emergency funding that’s needed to help with this huge increase.”
“As the pandemic [support] programs peeled off, people had one alternative, and that was a visit to a food shelf,” said Moriarty. “I’ve been in my position for 18 years and I’ve never seen this kind of demand on food shelves. We’re readying ourselves for the emergency SNAP benefits to roll off now in March … If we can hardly keep up now and we have this looming pressure in front of us, we need your assistance.”
The committee referred SF 71 to the Finance Committee on a voice vote.