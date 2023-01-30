On Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony on legislation to provide $5 million in emergency funding for food shelf programs (SF 71). 

Dom Korbel at Capitol 2023

Community Pathways Executive Director Dom Korbel (far right), alongside State Sen. Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley) and Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, testify Thursday before the Health and Human Services Committee in support of the food shelf emergency funding bill. (Photo courtesy of Community Pathways of Steele County)


