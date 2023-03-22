Owatonna Public Schools announces that Dr. Sarah Knudsen has been named the new director of special services.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Knudsen to Owatonna Public Schools. She brings a wealth of experiences that will benefit all of our students along with our staff,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
Dr. Knudsen has been the director of special education at Winona Area Public Schools since 2018-19. She previously worked for Central Rivers Area Education Agency (CRAEA) in north central Iowa. During her time with CRAEA, Sarah was a special education consultant, special education coordinator, regional administrator, and principal at a special school for students with significant social, emotional and behavioral disorders and at an alternative learning center.
Knudsen completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Northern Iowa in elementary education, her master’s degree in special education through Morningside College, and her doctorate in special education with an emphasis in leadership at the University of Northern Iowa.
Her career has focused on advocacy for students with disabilities and creating inclusive environments for all learners.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as Owatonna’s next director of special services. I know great things are happening and I look forward to contributing to the district’s mission and vision," Knudsen said. "I am excited to develop new relationships and intend to hit the ground running.”