Nutrition programs, crop insurance, land access and shipping woes were all key topics during a special listening session in Owatonna Tuesday morning.

2023 Farm Bill Listening Session

Area ag representatives, farmers, business leaders and community members listen Tuesday morning to a pre-recorded message from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar regarding the 2023 Farm Bill. The senator's office and outreach staff held a special session at Owatonna Public Utilities to kick off their listening tour for the bill. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments