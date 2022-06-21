Many school districts across the nation value and uplift the voices of their students by having student representatives sit on their local school boards.
Owatonna is no exception.
With the former representative Daniela Ortiz having graduated earlier this year, her seat has opened up, and her successors are ready to take a seat and be the bridge between the student population and the board.
Hailey Kjersten will be entering her senior year at Owatonna High School in the fall. She also recently began her term as one of two student representatives on the school board.
“As a student representative, I hope to be an accurate bridge to the student population,” she said. “I also hope to help the board understand student issues from a student perspective and help where I can.”
During Monday’s school board meeting, she entered her pledge and commitment to being a positive and honest voice for her peers. Though the student representatives are non-voting members, they continue to meet and work with the school board and administration to implement and evaluate policies and regulations within the school district.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said there was a very talented pool of candidates for student representatives, but the diverse set of extracurricular activities Kjersten is involved in is what brought her name to the top.
"Hailey has a mature sort of demeanor and she has a background in speech and truly is connected in many ways in the high school," Elstad said. "She is an all-around positive person, and one thing the board liked about her is she is solution focused and can bring ideas of how students can help in designing solutions."
Kjersten said after receiving an email from the district during her junior year alerting her of the opportunity to be a student representative, she felt drawn to the idea of being a voice for her fellow students.
“Coming off of COVID, I wanted to get more involved in different activities in school,” Kjersten said. “This seemed like a great opportunity to make a difference, get deeper involvement in school, and bring positive change.”
She is involved in several organizations in the school, such as mock trial and speech. Kjersten also volunteers through the National Honor Society. She spent many years on the swim team, but said for her senior year, she is unsure if she will be joining the team again as her focus has shifted more toward organizations and activism.
Kjersten is also passionate and involved in a relatively new group at the high school called Youth Oriented Leadership Organization (YOLO), an organization dedicated to educating and preventing the use of vaping products in students.
Over the summer, Kjersten is working as a lifeguard at the River Springs Water Park. She has plans to attend college following her graduation next year but has not yet chosen a major. She said she is interested in humanities, political science and English.