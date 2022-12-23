They may be small, but they tend to give in mighty big ways.
For the seventh year in a row, the kids attending Lisa Korbel’s at-home daycare in Owatonna have spent the last month raising money to give back to community groups. Typically targeting groups that also touch the lives of local children, Korbel said this year she decided to select Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota and Community Pathways of Steele County as the organizations to be blessed by the self-named “Kindness Crew.”
“We always try to keep it local so that we can keep it in the community,” Korbel said, adding she made the announcement to her little friends which groups they would be giving to during their “Friendsgiving” celebration last month. “Once the announcement was made, we all got really creative.”
Korbel said her families that use her daycare services did a variety of things to raise funds for their gift giving session this year. One little girl created roughly 40 watercolor paintings of simple things such as stars, had her mother add Christmas-type phrases, framed them and put them up for sale. A boy in her group made on-the-stove Christmas potpourri with his mom, cooking up oranges, cinnamon sticks and cranberries, eventually selling up to 50 bundles. Other families continually brought in cash donations.
The initial goal set by the crew was to raise $500. Throughout the fundraising process, however, Korbel said she had to continually clear their “giant thermometer” and set new goals.
When it was all said and done, Korbel and the Kindness Crew had raised a record $2,100.
“Every year, we have done this it has continuously grown, but this is incredible,” Korbel said. “It is an incredible thing to watch these little, tiny kids — ages 2 to 5 — making a difference in the lives of people in our community. It is fun to witness that.”
Prior to the fundraising efforts winding down, Korbel reaches out to the organizations to see what their immediate needs are. With BBBS, Korbel knew there were many ways the organization touches the lives of children, but she wanted her group to do something beyond their typical donations of clothes and toiletries.
“They really wanted lots of things Bigs and Littles could just do together,” Korbel said. After the crew had all their money collected, Korbel took the kids and whoever in the families wanted to join for a shopping trip to pick up games to be shared with the matches.
With Community Pathways, Korbel has a unique insight on what is going on inside what she calls a “hub” for the community — her brother-in-law is Executive Director Dom Korbel.
“I do have a little knowledge of what all is needed at Community Pathways because of Dom, but with their expansion happening and them now including other nonprofits like Transitional Housing, it’s just clear that the new Community Pathways is serving as a hub for so many different entities and things,” Lisa Korbel said. “I wanted a way for us to give with an impact on many different things, too.”
Listening to the needs of Community Pathways, Korbel and her daycare kids purchased laundry soap and more than 20 pairs of kids-sized mittens for the organization.
Because of their extraordinary fundraising efforts, though, the Kindness Crew was also able to gift the organizations with $800 each.
“There is something extra special about receiving donations from our youngest citizens. The smiles that comes with those gifts always melt my heart,” Dom Korbel said. “Those kids are our future supporters that will make the work we do possible for the next generation.”
Lisa Korbel echoed her brother-in-law, stating she hopes these moments the Kindness Crew has together will cause a ripple effect through the rest of each crew member’s lives.
“I hope they want to keep doing this, even when they leave here. I hope they see that impact they’re having on others and feel that feeling of helping someone,” Korbel said. “It is inspiring for little kids to do this, and to think if little kids can do it, adults sure can, too.”