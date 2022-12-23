They may be small, but they tend to give in mighty big ways.

2022 Kindness Crew

After raising a record-breaking $2,100 — blowing their initial goal of $500 out of the water — Lisa Korbel and the Kindness Crew shop for games, mittens and more to gift to local nonprofits for the holidays. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Korbel)


2022 Kindness Crew

Lisa Korbel and her Kindness Crew — the kids that comprise her at-home daycare in Owatonna — present games and a $800 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. Each year, the Kindness Crew picks one or two local organizations to gift something special to. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Korbel)
2022 Kindness Crew

To help what Lisa Korbel calls the “hub” for the community, the Kindness Crew purchased laundry detergent and kids-sized mittens to benefit Community Pathways of Steele County. Executive Director Dom Korbel will visit the Kindness Crew next week to accept their gifts. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Korbel)

