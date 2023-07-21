Getting ready in the morning took longer than usual for these kids.

Crazy hair contest

Cece, Olivia, and Avalaine (left to right) wait for the crazy hair contest in Central Park. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Addie

Five-year-old Addie takes to the stage. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Stephanie Dietz

Re/Max associate Stephanie Dietz chats with 3-year-old Cece, whose batwing hairstyle took second place in the six and under age category. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Esme

Three-year-old Esme shows off her topknot, mini-braids, and googly eye hair clip. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Six and under

Contestants in the 6 and under category anxiously await the results. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Avalaine

Avalaine took first place in the seven and up age category. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Lucas

Fifth grader Lucas steps up, showing off magenta pigtails and a spiky ponytail in the back. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
7 and up winners

Winners in the 7 and up category line up onstage — Avalaine (1st), Ava (3rd) and Jerome (2nd). (left to right)
  

