The 5-year-old hunters storm the field Saturday at Christian Family Church during the return of the Community Egg Hunt. More than 20,000 eggs were filled by church volunteers in preparation of the annual event, which was on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Various carnival games were underway Saturday inside the Christian Family Church just north of Owatonna. The indoor carnival is a mainstay of the annual Community Egg Hunt event put on by the church and volunteers. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
The church volunteers try to provide new carnival games each year as a part of the Community Egg Hunt, which allows families to escape the typical cold weather and still have plenty of Easter fun. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Big vehicles from area first responders were available outside Christian Family Church to let kids and families explore as they waited for their turn to gather as many eggs as possible. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Wind and cold could not keep the people away, as hundreds of families flocked Saturday to Christian Family Church for the return of the Community Egg Hunt.
After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the egg hunt, carnival and other activities returned in full force at the church just north of Owatonna off Interstate 35. Preparing for the event, CFC Director of Children’s Ministries Holly Dodds said more than 20,000 eggs were filed for the hunt. The eggs were then dispersed in sectioned off areas for specific age groups of hunters, with each hunt taking place in 15-minute increments.
Also outside the church, first responders vehicles were on display aside a race track for kids to test our various big-wheel bikes. Inside the church, families had a lot to choose from between BINGO, a bunny hop cake walk, a small petting zoo provided by the Medford FFA, bouncy houses and slides, face painting and a plethora of carnival activities.
Special “golden eggs” were also hidden in each hunt that allowed the lucky kids to receive a brand new bicycle. Other eggs contained tokens to other prizes, such as nerf guns, paint sets, dolls and more.