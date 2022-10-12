Being a firefighter comes with a lot of responsibility, dedication and sacrifice for both the firefighters and their loved ones.
Each year the Exchange Club of Owatonna recognizes one local firefighter who goes above and beyond the call of duty — this year the title of Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Jason Karsten at Tuesday's annual banquet at the Eagles.
Karsten joined the Owatonna Fire Department in October 2002 as a resident firefighter. He lived at the station for two years before moving out and becoming a paid-on-call firefighter.
Fire Chief Ed Hoffman said Karsten has been a great mentor to other firefighters throughout his time at the department and is always willing to assist with trainings and calls.
"I have the honor of being able to pick someone for this award," Hoffman said. "I asked the other firefighters who they had in mind and why. It was amazing the responses I got. It was pretty consistent having one name coming up over and over, so it was obvious who the choice was."
When not working at OFT, Karsten works full-time as a heavy equipment mechanic with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and also joined their fire team last year. He has spent several years as a smoke-chaser for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
In his spare time, Karsten said he enjoys being with his family and friends and cheering on his children in their various sporting activities, as well as spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.
Upon acceptance of the award, Karsten spoke about one of the most memorable calls he's been on in his 20-plus year career as a firefighter.
"In my time as a firefighter, I've been on hundreds of calls," Karsten said. "One of the most memorable I've been on is the water rescue with the three ladies. That one still hits home for me."
He recalled receiving the call and upon arrival was instructed to suit up on the way to the call. When he and the other firefighters arrived at the scene, there was lights everywhere from the police and other emergency vehicles that had already arrived on the scene.
Because of the icy conditions at the time, Karsten wound up underneath the firetruck after jumping out and slipping. A fellow firefighter helped him back to his feet, and that is when Karsten looked to see a vehicle in the water.
"A couple other firefighters were already in the water," he said. "I swam out. They were bringing one of the ladies in, and we got the other lady out and took her to shore. There was one more in the driver's seat and the car was completely submerged at this time."
With the help of his fellow firefighters, they were able to get the last woman out of the vehicle and back to shore.
"She popped into my arms and I grabbed ahold of her and got her to shore," Karsten said. "I thought she was gone at that time. I found out later she was the mother of a family friend of ours."
Shortly after returning to the truck and warming up, Karsten was alerted all three women survived the ordeal. He said this was one of his most memorable calls because, as he put it, "we saved this woman's life."
"There's certain things you always remember as a firefighter," Karsten said. "I've been on a lot of tough calls. I've scene a lot of not great things."
He then turned the conversation to a topic that isn't always acknowledged when it comes to his line of work — mental health.
Karsten spoke of the emotional toll the tough calls, injuries and fatalities he's been on. The mental effects of the things he has seen and experienced lead him to a place where he said he removed himself from many of his social relationships and didn't want to speak to anyone.
"I was on edge," Karsten said. "I would have pretty severe mood swings and anything would set me off. I knew I needed help at that time. Every part of my life was affected. My fire family, my wife and my kids, my parents. A few years ago I reached out and talked to a therapist because I knew I needed help."
He acknowledged how difficult and draining the job can be and encouraged his fellow firefighters to seek help if they find the things they see and experience waning on their mental health.
"Please talk to someone," he said. "Don't let it build up inside."
He extended his thanks to his wife and children as well has his fellow firefighters and the Exchange Club for honoring him with the title of Firefighter of the Year.