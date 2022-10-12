Being a firefighter comes with a lot of responsibility, dedication and sacrifice for both the firefighters and their loved ones. 

Jason Karsten

Jason Karsten has been a member of the Owatonna Fire Department for more than 20 years. He was honored Tuesday as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Firefighter of the Year

During the banquet, Mayor Tom Kuntz proclaimed that Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 to be Jason Karsten Day. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Firefighter of the Year

Gail Buckingham presents 2022 Firefighter of the Year Jason Karsten with a boardwalk plaque that will be installed near the firehall in the Village of Yesteryear. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Firefighters

Many of the current and former Owatonna firefighters were at the banquet Tuesday to honor and celebrate Jason Karsten being named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

