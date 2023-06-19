Dirt has been on the move for awhile, but the official groundbreaking of the future home of KAMP Automation took place Thursday in Owatonna’s industrial park.

KAMP Automation

The entire KAMP Automation team cheers for the groundbreaking of the new facility in Owatonna. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


KAMP Automation

Chamber Ambassadors and city representatives join the administrative team with KAMP Automation to throw ceremonial dirt at the site of the new facility. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
  

