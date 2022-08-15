A Rochester man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly led law enforcement on a 50-mile pursuit through Steele County in the middle of a June night.
John William Carr, 54, was charged by summons Aug. 3 in Steele County District Court with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place just before 2 a.m. on June 1.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 92nd Avenue and Eighth Street in rural Steele County for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was continually pulling in and out of the same residence and driving up and down the road in front of the property. The evening prior, there had allegedly been a burglary around the same time in the area.
A deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle swerving across the roadway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the pursuit began. The pursuit covered 45 to 50 miles from start to termination, with speeds ranging 15-80 miles per hour, according to the report. When speeds were slow, the deputy allegedly was able to clearly see the face of the driver.
The complaint states the driver was displaying “dangerous driving conduct” such as driving on the wrong side of the road and disobeying traffic signs.
According to court records, multiple stop sticks were attempted and only one was successful, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and drive through a bean field. The suspect then allegedly left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, with a K-9 pursuit to track the driver being unsuccessful.
The suspect vehicle was towed and a receipt with Carr’s name on it was discovered, according to the complaint. The deputy reportedly positively identified the driver he saw during the pursuit as Carr.
Later that morning, the owner of the vehicle reportedly came to the Law Enforcement Center for a tow release. The owner allegedly stated he had let Carr borrow the vehicle on May 27. He said he received a call from Carr stating he was in Hartland and didn’t have the vehicle, but would not elaborate further, according to the report.
Carr has a previous felony conviction of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in 2013 in Olmsted County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.
