Science students at the Owatonna Middle School got a special treat Thursday when they were visited by two of their peers from across the globe.
The seventh grade students hailing all the way Japan presented their award-winning research projects they have been working on for multiple years.
District STEM Coordinator Dr. Tom Meagher said it was a pleasure being able to bring students over from Japan. They were able to receive a grant from the Japanese government to make the trip.
“We’re really excited to be able to invite the students here,” Meagher said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to have them here to tour our school, and they’re amazed with how differently things are done here compared to back home in Japan.”
The projects
Tomori Yamane took notice of red-rumped swallow nests around his home and his school were often occupied by sparrows — a common bird in the United States, however, in Japan they are considered an invasive species.
“I was surprised to learn that red-rumped swallows are listed as an endangered species in Japan, because I often find them around my house and school,” he said. “I wondered why the nest of a red-rumped swallow was usurped by sparrows, and this may have contributed to the decrease of the red-rumped swallow. “
Through his research, he wondered if the height of the birds nests had anything to do with them being taken over by the invasive species and if that was related to their potential extinction.
He shared with Owatonna students the methods and data he collected throughout his project, which included setting up video cameras at two testing sites and reviewing more than 900 hours of footage throughout the process.
He concluded that a height of 40 to 50 meters is the best to maintain the integrity of the nests and seems to prevent the sparrows from taking them over. He said he would also like to develop a device to discourage the sparrows from taking over the nests of the swallows.
Ayana Arizono shared her research project on how to change the colors, shapes and patterns of morning glory flowers.
Her goal was to make a yellow and light blue flower through crossbreeding the flowers while identifying dominant and recessive genes and soaking seeds in a diluted bleach solution.
Through her explorations she wondered how many generations will be affected by the seeds that had been bleached and wondered if the color of the flowers would fade more and more as the amount of bleaching increased.
“I found the flowers did not return to the original color,” she said. “The percentage of the white parts increased and certain patterns began to appear.”
Arizono plans to continue her research this year with the same goal of developing a yellow and light blue flower. She said in her next round of experiments she plans to adjust the bleaching time, examine the formation of patterns when the color becomes lighter, and observe the DNA of the petals that change colors and in the petals that do not.
Questions from the students
Following the student’s presentations the floor was opened to the Owatonna students to ask questions of the pair.
The visit by the Japanese students was possible because of the ongoing and growing partnership between Meagher, University of Minnesota Professor of Science Education Gillian Roehrig, and Professor Yoshisuke Kumano of the University of Iowa.
“Working in STEM, we have a lot of people come and visit Minnesota from abroad,” Roehrig said. “I always try and bring people down to Owatonna so they can see how STEM is used in different school settings.”
Meagher continues to foster relationships across the globe. Last week, seven middle school students participated in a STEM Cafe with students in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.
