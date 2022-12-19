The Owatonna Middle School welcomed a new World Language and Spanish teacher at the beginning of this year.
Logan Schock said he’s always had an affinity for other languages, and after completing his degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato, he knew he wanted to be a Spanish teacher to encourage conversations about being multilingual and increasing cultural awareness in students.
“I saw an opening for a World Language and Spanish teacher in the summer,” Schock said. “The job description piqued my interest. Part of the job is teaching world languages and introducing students to languages and their respective cultures. The main reason I came to Owatonna Middle School was being able to teach multiple languages.”
Currently he teaches Spanish, American Sign Language and newly introduced Japanese.
"There are two main reasons I brought Japanese into the world language classroom, the first being that Japanese is a language I have always been intrinsically drawn toward,” he said. “I also believe that Asian languages are not represented much in southern Minnesota, and thought it would be an enriching experience for middle schoolers.”
According to Lead with Languages, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of the importance and benefits of language, learning a second or third language is beneficial at any age. For middle and high school students, those who invest in learning a new language benefit themselves in multiple ways.
If students choose to pursue higher education or enter the workforce upon graduation, having skills in multiple languages helps them stand out. Learning another language is an accomplishment in and of itself, so having those skills helps improve self-confidence and a sense of personal achievement in students.
Several studies have shown that for bilingual people, whether they learned their second language at a young age or as an adult, those skills help people be better problem solvers as well as improved memory and concentration. With younger students, the studies show they tend to score better on standardized testing.
Schock said he believes that introducing students to world languages helps them see things through a new perspective. He said there are many grammatical concepts in the languages he teaches that are different from English.
“There are many grammatical concepts in ASL that change the meaning of a certain sign. Facial expression, speed, and hand shape can completely change the meaning of a sign,” he said. “This is a great way to teach students the importance of body gestures and facial expressions. Students can then take this knowledge and apply it to their first language.”
Similarly for Spanish, students quickly realize that many of the words and sounds are similar in English. He said having students apply concepts they already know to a new language is rewarding for him to see. Some of those concepts, such as making nouns masculine and feminine can apply to other languages, so if students pursue a language like French, some of those concepts are already in their tool kits and they can apply that knowledge elsewhere.
“In Japanese, the approach is to introduce students to a writing system that uses characters instead of an alphabet,” he said. “Having students engage in reading, writing, listening, and speaking in a language that is so distinct is a great challenge. When students finally communicate in Japanese, I believe that they take pride in it.”
Dr, Tom Meagher, district STEM coordinator, said he was thrilled when he learned that Schock was planning to bring the Japanese language into his classroom. Meagher, who isn’t fluent in Japanese, but can hold a decent conversation in the language said he has students participate in a STEM Cafe each year to share research ideas with students in Japan.
“What we are working to do is try and help Owatonna schools be part of this international, world class state to show off what we do in the classrooms,” Meagher said. “I think it will be cool if some students can come into these Cafe’s speaking some of the languages as other students. We don’t get a lot of foreign language opportunities until middle school, some districts don’t get opportunities until high school so I think this introduction to many languages is great.”
Schock said languages have always been something he has easily been able to grasp. He compares learning a new language to cooking.
“An example of this could be learning about ingredients if you are into cooking, learning the terminology of a sport, or studying areas of history,” he said. “ Language learning becomes more engaging this way, in turn making you more motivated to continue and power through the harder to grasp concepts.”
With this in mind, Schock said one of his favorite things about being a teacher is the moment for students when everything “clicks” or when his students come up to him and greet him in a language he has helped them learn.