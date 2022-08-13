statue.JPG

This sculpture, which sits in front of IRIS, was made by Timothy Schmalz, a famous sculptor who has worked with the Pope. The funds were raised by Ciera Wilson, who was just 19 when she found herself at IRIS. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Diana Kelly founded Infants Remembered in Silence in 1987 after the death of her son, Derek, who was stillborn. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

(Below) Teddy bears are gifted to families donated by a kindergarten class who raised over $100 in pocket change after their teacher lost her child. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
This poster was donated to IRIS. It was made and signed by Peter Max, who designed the album covers for The Beatles. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

