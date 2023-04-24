The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an alleged shooting that took place early Saturday morning at a Geneva establishment.
According to a press release, law enforcement was dispatched to Geneva Bar and Grill, at 101 Main St. in Geneva, for a report of shots being fired at a vehicle. Deputies were notified that the suspect was a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and that he alleged ran south from the bar.
Geneva is located roughly six miles south of Ellendale, close to the Steele County border.
When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly saw several people running to their vehicles and leaving the parking lot. According to the sheriff's office, deputies spoke to several people that were still at the bar and learned that a fight had broken out between approximately 10 people, spilling out into the parking lot and ending when a male grabbed a handgun from a vehicle and fired two rounds into the air.
Nobody was injured from the shots, according to the release.
Law enforcement reports that shortly after the fight, a male shoot at a truck at the intersection of Central Ave and First St. The driver of the truck reportedly said he heard four shots and heard bullets hitting his truck. The suspect in this shooting was on foot, according to the report. There were two individuals in the truck at the time of the shooting and nobody was hurt.
Deputies say the driver of the truck described the same suspect others had described at the bar.
This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office reports thi is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 507-377-5200 and select option 5.
