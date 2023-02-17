Growing up in a law enforcement family, Kari Woltman said she knew by the time she was 15 years old that she wanted to follow that same path as her father, uncle and grandfather. 

Kari Woltman

Surrounded by her family and friends, Investigator Kari Woltman of the Steele County Sheriff's Office listens on Friday morning during the Exchange Club of Steele County meeting. Following the regular club business, the group recognized Woltman as its 2023 Peace Officer of the Year. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Kari Woltman

Exchange Club President-Elect Randy Sobrack (left) and Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele present Investigator Kari Woltman with the 2023 Peace Officer of the Year award. The award is an annual tradition of the club's, and is given to a member of the Steele County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police Department or Minnesota State Patrol. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments