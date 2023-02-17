Growing up in a law enforcement family, Kari Woltman said she knew by the time she was 15 years old that she wanted to follow that same path as her father, uncle and grandfather.
Friday morning, now as an investigator with the Steele County Sheriff's Office, Woltman tried to hold back tears as she thanked her family for always being supportive of her choice to pursue her law enforcement career.
"They know all too well the sacrifices that it takes to make it in this career," Woltman said as she dabbed away tears during the Exchange Club of Steele County's annual Peace Officer of the Year event, where Woltman was named this year's recipient.
The Exchange Club of Steele County has been recognizing a member of the SCSO, the Blooming Prairie Police Department or the Minnesota State Patrol for a number of years as the Peace Officer of the Year. Nominated by heads of the agencies, the recipient is celebrated with a breakfast, plaque and praise. This year, the group met at the Owatonna VFW.
Woltman was first hired by the SCSO in 2011 as a road deputy, a hire that Thiele said he is proud to have made. During her time as a road deputy, Thiele said Woltman was instrumental in "cleaning up" and spearheading Steele County's participation in the Toward Zero Deaths campaign, eventually ensuring the county would be a part of the steering committee for the TZD Coalition. Four years ago, following the retirement of a different investigator, Woltman applied for the opening and was promoted.
"Steele County should be proud to have someone with the experience, with the knowledge, and with the want to do the job like Kari has," Thiele said. "When you find someone good who wants to do the job with perfection, you hold on to them. We are lucky to have her."
Since being hired, Woltman has accomplished a plethora of things, such as securing several grants for the department — including the current Medford School Resource Officer position. In 2019, she became a child passenger safety technician, educating and assisting families in proper fit and installation in vehicles to keep children safe.
Since becoming an investigator, Woltman was certified in Project Lifesaver and Cellebrite, has become a background investigator, coordinates the Take it to the Box program and conducts alcohol and tobacco checks, among many other things.
When asked by Club President-Elect Randy Sobrack what changes she has seen during her law enforcement career, Woltman said there is an obvious change in the challenges of finding talented and experienced individuals to apply for open positions.
"We are fighting with a lot of other departments to find qualified people," Woltman said. "The atmosphere has really changed and I think part of that is might be to blame some of the blemishes that law enforcement has seen in years past, but when you look back through the years it's always a wave. Eventually we're swing back … As hard as it is to be patient, things eventually come around."
Woltman said being a peace officer is certainly a daunting task, but that it is a noble profession that people can take pride in. When asked about future career aspirations, Woltman said perhaps someday she could find herself in a supervisor position within the SCSO, helping the agency make forward progressing and mentoring other young deputies to find their own niches.
"I hope to continue working to make Steele County safe," she said.