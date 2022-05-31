A man currently incarcerated at the state prison in Faribault is facing new criminal charges in relation to a vehicle that was stolen from a Medford home in February 2021.
Corey Jay Gilbertson, 22, was charged by summons last month in Steele County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that took place Feb. 20, 2021, while Gilbertson was a resident of Medford.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff's Office was dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle that had just been stolen from outside a home in Medford. The victim reportedly told deputies he had just gotten home from work and left his car running while he went inside to change clothes, but the car was gone when he went back outside moments later. The car had an estimated value of $4,000 to $5,000, according to court documents.
Deputies allegedly located footprints leading from the scene to Gilbertson's known address. According to the report, a nearby witness said she saw a man with a high visibility reflective coat outside Gilbertson's home earlier that evening, and one of the deputies reported seeing Gilbertson wearing such a coat earlier while on patrol.
Two days later, Rice County Sheriff's Office located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in a ditch. According to court records, DNA swabs were collected from the steering wheel and gear shift handle and compared to Gilbertson's DNA already on file from a different case. Both swabs reportedly came back matching the DNA profile of Gilbertson.
Gilbertson was recently sentenced to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to purchasing a vehicle in Owatonna using a stolen check. He has four other prior felony convictions, all for theft of a motor vehicle. He was convicted in Dakota County Court in 2019 and in Steele County Court in 2019 and twice in 2018.
His first court appearance in the new case is scheduled for July 25.