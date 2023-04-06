Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, The Wildwoods are an eclectic folk-americana trio about to embark on their first tour through Minnesota next week. First stop, the Owatonna Arts Center.
The trio consists of husband and wife Chloe and Noah Gose and Andrew Vaggalis who joined the band as a permanent member last year.
Chloe said she and her brother first formed the band while they were in high school in 2012 and a few years later, Noah joined. Throughout their college careers, members came and went and for some performances they were playing with as many as six members.
One member, a cellist named India Enter is originally from Owatonna and the group met her while at college in Nebraska. Enter, being heavily involved in the arts, a former Silvan Durben Scholarship recipient suggested the band travel to some of her favorite spots in the region.
“We’re toured all over the midwest and the east, but we’ve never played in Minnesota,” Noah said. “India was the first to call the Arts Center and suggest the show.”
The group agreed that it’s hard to pinpoint one certain style to describe their music drawing inspiration from a wide range of musical and environmental influences.
“Noah writes most all of our songs. We have a lot of string instrumental sections along with the vocals,” Chloe said. “Most of our newest album is based off the travels and adventures we’ve had on the road playing in different places every night. We never planned for it to be that way, that’s just kind of how we’ve evolved and the songs are just created.”
After the musicians graduated college, they began touring full time throughout the United States and even on a European tour in 2019.
“We’ve performed at a lot of different venues from coffee shops to small stages at festivals like Summerfest,” Noah said. “Each show offers a new experience and we’ve been able to meet some incredible musicians and people.”
Chloe said since the COVID-19 pandemic the band has received an influx of followers on their social media pages and Spotify account. The band was left to wonder where the exposure was coming from and if it was even real.
“We’ve played a lot of shows, but none really sold out,” she said. “We were kind of wondering if the people following us were real and then we started selling out shows and we saw the faces of the people who were following us and it was a little surreal but also incredible that people were resonating with our music and willing to come out to attend a show.”
Vaggalis said one thing he enjoys most about touring is the people he’s able to meet both inside the show and around whatever city they happen to be in.
“I definitely enjoy the people you come across on tour,” he said. “Not just the other bands we play with, but there’s a lot of characters in the town and on the streets. It’s fun to meet people and learn about them and experiencing all the different personalities.”
The group will tour several cities in Minnesota in April before taking a few weeks off before embarking on a larger U.S. tour visiting several states from New York to Colorado.