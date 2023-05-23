A new leader with a wealth of experience will be coming soon to the Owatonna Middle School.
Earlier this month, Owatonna Public Schools announced that Christina Mattson would succeed outgoing Principal Julie Sullivan at the middle school. Sullivan took another job within the district as the new director of teaching and learning.
Mattson, who is currently finishing up her term as assistant principal at Mankato East High School, starts working in Owatonna on July 1. During her four years at Mankato East, Mattson worked alongside principal Jeff Dahline, who previously served as Owatonna High School athletic director until leaving for Mankato in 2007.
“He really encouraged me to apply,” said Mattson.
Impressed by her performance as assistant principal in Mankato, Dahline believes Mattson is ready to take the lead.
“Her strengths and her growth have just been phenomenal,” said Dahline. “She’s absolutely in a position where she’s ready to lead a building.”
Dahline identified Mattson’s ability to understand and improve student behavior as a key skill that will serve her well as OMS.
“I’m just really proud of her work and excited for her in this next journey,” he said.
Mattson has enjoyed the opportunity to connect with students and faculty during her visits to OMS.
“I’ve had a lot of kids come up and introduce themselves, although they’re very sad that Julie’s leaving,” said Mattson. “It made me feel really excited about being here and getting started.”
Before earning her principal license, Mattson worked as a special education teacher for 15 years. Mattson’s career has spanned New Ulm to Norway, where she worked on educational developing programming for children with autism.
She gravitated to the position at OMS because she feels ready to be a lead principal and she has a particular passion for working with middle schoolers.
“Part of the reason I love middle level learners is that they’re still so excited to play, and they have such a joy,” said Mattson. “I think that fits really well with my personality.”
After four years working in a high school, she’s excited for a change of pace. Mattson says middle schoolers have a “contagious” energy that she enjoys working with. She also believes they’re at a crucial stage for developing the social and emotional skills they’ll need for the rest of their lives.
“I think if we wait until high school to start preparing kids for what’s next, we’ve waited too long,” said Mattson. “Middle school students are at that really important time in their life when they’re starting to develop their own independence.”
In grad school, Mattson studied the impact of childhood trauma on brain development and behavior. She says it’s important to address each student’s unique learning needs and respond to behavioral problems with restorative practices, rather than being severely punitive.
“When things go wrong, how do we repair the harm and move forward in a way that’s going to build up kids and help them be better citizens of the world?” she said.
Mattson is enthusiastic about helping students reach their learning goals, but she also wants to do some learning of her own.
“Whenever you’re coming into a new district and a new building, there’s already been people who have done the job ahead of you,” she said. “So my first goal this year is to learn about the system, and the school, the students, the staff and the broader school community.”
Mattson notes that schools are still experiencing the aftershocks of the initial COVID-19 outbreak, but sees the 2023-24 school year as an opportunity to get back on track.
“We’re working on some things that are residuals from COVID,” she said. “It’s not a secret, schools across the country have had significant difficulties over the last few years with attendance.”
As she prepares for the upcoming school year, Mattson looks forward to making connections and finding her niche in Owatonna.
“I’m really open to learning about the community, to having a lot of feedback and interaction with parents and family members, said Mattson.”