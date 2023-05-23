A new leader with a wealth of experience will be coming soon to the Owatonna Middle School.

Christina Mattson

Incoming principal Christina Mattson will join the staff of Owatonna Middle School on July 1. Mattson is currently wrapping up her four-year stint as assistant principal at Mankato East High School. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments