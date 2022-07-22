For more than three decades, the Owatonna community has been hosting youth from around the world in an effort to build bridges between cultures. 

Sarah at History Center

While Owatonna may not have the "Hollywood" aspect of America, the Wavrins would always try to show exchange students what life in middle America is truly like. Picture here, Sarah from Switzerland gets a hands on experience at the Village of Yesteryear. (Photo courtesy of Dave and Sue Wavrin)
Sue and Dave Wavrin

Self-proclaimed cheerleaders of the Rotary Youth Exchange program, Sue and Dave Wavrin have hosted five Rotary students in Owatonna since 2002, include Duane (pictured here) from New Zealand. The Wavrins said Duane still refers to him as "Mum and Dad." (Photo courtesy of Dave and Sue Wavrin)
Claudia at CulturFest

The Wavrins made an effort to bring their exchange students to as many community events as possible and have them be participants, including their Costa Rican student, Claudia, who participated in the CulturFest parade. (Photo courtesy of Dave and Sue Wavrin)

