For more than three decades, the Owatonna community has been hosting youth from around the world in an effort to build bridges between cultures.
Through the Rotary Youth Exchange program, high school students from different countries have been able to experience a year in the life of an Owatonna Husky, including school activities, community events and becoming a part of a new family.
With much of the usual international travel on hold, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an irregular school setup between in-person, distance and hybrid learning, the youth exchange program has been frozen since 2019. This year, however, it will return, and a new student from Italy arrives soon.
"This is an enriching opportunity for our school, as these students are typically involved and engaged in our programs," said Mike Jensen, the youth exchange officer for the local Rotary Club. "The club works with them to make sure they are involved in band or theater or take on leadership positions … they start the school year already well connected."
To enhance the overall experience for the student, Jensen is looking for two more families to serve as hosts for her. The opening times include Thanksgiving to just before Easter, and then Easter to June when the student returns home.
"This is a fun way to connect with someone from a different country and culture, and it is always a surprise," Jensen said. "We are looking for people who have open hearts and are willing to give to this two-way relationship that typically results in the feeling of having another child or person you care about for a lifetime."
Dave and Sue Wavrin, who have hosted five students through Rotary since 2002, confirm Jensen's comments — the program provides a unique opportunity to allow your family to grow.
"We still keep in contact with each of our students to one degree or another. Facetime, Zoom and Facebook make it so easy to have an opportunity to stay connected now, so we're always talking to these kids," Dave said.
"All of our host children's parents have invited us to come and stay," Sue added with a laugh. Luckily, the Wavrins have had opportunities to visit some of their former exchange students in their home countries, an added bonus they said has changed their lives.
"I don't know if we would have ever left the states if it wouldn't have been for this program," Dave said. "Even if we had, and by some chance had gone to the same countries, we would have never had the experiences we had with them. There is just no substitute for that."
Travel aside, the Wavrins said they started on their journey as host parents after their daughter, Danielle, was a Rotary exchange student herself, spending her junior year of high school in Argentina. Upon her return, the family felt it made sense to host an incoming student in exchange.
"That is what really got the ball rolling for us," said Dave, as he recalled their first student, Pavel, from Argentina. Though he admits he was a bit nervous about if their daughter and this young man would be able to get along, he said Pavel is what opened his eyes to all the program could be.
"It was a concern at first, but they ended up being like brother and sister," he laughed. "It just all turned out really good, and we know we're giving them something to bring back, too."
While Jensen said, oftentimes, the students coming into Owatonna may have the "Hollywood" perception of what America is going to be like, he believes coming to middle America has been nothing but beneficial for them.
"More than anything, I think these students learn how similar we all are," he said, adding that he hopes the host families take away that same message. "Today, we are all so quick to jump to extremes, but having this program in our community is breaking down a lot of stereotypes and building bridges. You're able to have one-on-one conversations in a completely new way."
If the lifelong love, travel and new experiences aren't enough to fully convince a family to become a host, the Wavrins invite anybody to sit down with them and have a conversation of what the experience truly looks like behind the scenes.
"I cannot think of a subject I'd rather talk about," Dave said.