...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Members from the Alliance for Greater Equity, the organization which hosted the Juneteenth picnic watch with pride as members of the community come together to celebrate the historic day. (Photo by Riley Kahnke)
The Alliance for Greater Equity hosted the first annual Juneteenth Community Picnic in Dartts Park Saturday afternoon. Brian Coleman, one of the organizers said he was incredibly pleased with the turnout and hopes to see the event grow each year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Dozens of people joined the celebration with food, music, and community. Jersey Jo’s provided a lunch of cheesesteak sandwiches, drinks, chips and cookies for attendees. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Rebecca Moore and her family were often seen dancing to the music and laughing with others throughout the afternoon of the picnic. Many others eventually became brave enough to join in the dancing. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Joy, unity and fun are just a few words that were used to describe the first annual Juneteenth Community Picnic at Dartts Park on Saturday.
The Alliance for Greater Equity hosted the picnic with the hopes to bring the community together to celebrate the federal holiday, which is recognized as the day the last slaves were freed in the south.
Johnnie Brown and his band were present and played several covers of iconic songs while the crowd danced, sang, and celebrated together.