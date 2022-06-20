Joy, unity and fun are just a few words that were used to describe the first annual Juneteenth Community Picnic at Dartts Park on Saturday.

The Alliance for Greater Equity hosted the picnic with the hopes to bring the community together to celebrate the federal holiday, which is recognized as the day the last slaves were freed in the south.

Johnnie Brown and his band were present and played several covers of iconic songs while the crowd danced, sang, and celebrated together.

