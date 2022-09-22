Price is Right

The inaugural 761 Foundation "Price is Right" fundraiser saw nearly 150 people in attendance. The foundation looks forward to hosting the event again next year at the new Owatonna High School (Photo courtesy of 761 Foundation)

The 761 Foundation hosted its first ever fundraising event last weekend by mimicking a popular game show. The inaugural “Price is Right” event was a great success, according to the foundation’s board members, and they are excited to make the game show night an annual occurrence.

Gusts of the fundraiser were able to play 12 popular games similar to the television show. (Photo courtesy of 761 Foundation)

