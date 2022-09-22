The inaugural 761 Foundation "Price is Right" fundraiser saw nearly 150 people in attendance. The foundation looks forward to hosting the event again next year at the new Owatonna High School (Photo courtesy of 761 Foundation)
The 761 Foundation hosted its first ever fundraising event last weekend by mimicking a popular game show. The inaugural “Price is Right” event was a great success, according to the foundation’s board members, and they are excited to make the game show night an annual occurrence.
Lucas Arndt, board member for the foundation as well as one of the brains behind the operation, said he had been involved in several similar fundraisers in the past, but was excited to bring the same energy to the high school auditorium to benefit the foundation.
"It went very well and all of the people there had a good time," Arndt said. "It's a fast paced event and it was great that it was such a huge success for the foundation."
Bruce Paulson, another board member for the foundation, said he felt the event exceeded all expectations for this being the first one.
"We had between 130 and 140 people in attendance," he said. "We've got nothing but positive comments on how the event turned out. The crowd really got involved, too — just like you see on the game show on TV. It was really fun."
Guests were able to participate in 12 popular games from the television show such as Plinko, Punch A Bunch, Cliff Hanger and more. They also had a chance to spin the six-foot-tall wheel for prizes.
Arndt said through the generosity of the community, they were able to give away nearly $11,000 in prizes including a trip to the Wisconsin Dells, 72-inch TV and cash prizes.
"None of the prize money came out of the foundation's funds," he said. "We owe a big thanks to the community for the donations to make this all possible and we look forward to making this an annual fundraising event."
While next year's date has not bet set, they do hope it will be the first one held in the auditorium of the new high school.
Despite the fact the 761 Foundation was created nearly three decades ago, this is the first fundraiser they have hosted. Paulson said there is a very good reason for this.
"At the foundation we focus on two main things. The first is giving out scholarships to graduating seniors and the second is what we call mini grants," Paulson said. "The mini grants are given to teachers to fund special projects or activities they want to do with their students. Expanding on the amount we are able to give for those grants is a big reason why we had this fundraiser."
Paulson and Arndt said each year the foundations receives around $250,000 in grant applications, though they are only able to fulfill about half of that.
"Until now the foundation has been able to give out the scholarships and grants mostly though private donations and people including us in their estate planning," Arndt said. "While we still accept and encourage those donations, which we love and appreciate, we really want to expand on the grants we're giving to the teachers in Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, N.R.H.E.G. and Medford schools."
The grants fund things like field trips, literacy programs, sensory equipment, leadership and mentoring opportunities, makerspace stations, Junior Achievement, band and orchestra instruments, DECA, robotics, kindness retreats and more. Since the foundation was formed, they have been able to award more than $3 million in scholarships and grants.
