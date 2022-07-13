"I am pro-democracy, pro-rights and pro-opportunity, and I think our district would be better served by someone who is more balanced and has an open door."
That was the message Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel, wanted to get across to those he met Tuesday evening during a couple meet and greet events in Owatonna. Between one event at Owatonna Country Club hosted by two local couples and a second event at the Steele County History Center hosted by the Steele County DFL, Ettinger was able to interact with a variety of residents with differing political views.
But that is what he was hoping for, as he seeks support in his campaign to fill the vacant congressional seat left by the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February.
In May, Ettinger secured both the DFL endorsement in the upcoming special election and captured 64% of the DFL votes during the special election primary. Following what he calls a "gratifying" win, the political newcomer easily decided to throw his name on the ballot for the general election in November to represent Minnesota's First Congressional District for a full term.
Ettinger's opponent in the special election to fill out Hagedorn's term is GOP candidate Brad Finstad, of New Ulm. He'll also contest with DFLers George H. Kalberer and James Rainwater in the August primary election to secure his party's nomination at the November general election.
"This is a purple district, and in the 30-plus years I've lived here I've seen it go back and forth," Ettinger said of the political wins in District 1. "I'm more in the middle, and I think a more moderate candidate would be success here."
The polarizing nature of today's political culture is one of the main reasons Ettinger says he decided to throw his hat in the ring to represent southern Minnesota on the national level. In addition to being frustrated with what he considered to be a "lack of action" in Congress in recent years, Ettinger said he was "outraged" when Hagedorn choose not to certify the 2020 election.
"I think I can offer a very distinct, different perspective from a business and community leadership background," Ettinger said, double-downing on his willingness to work across the aisle. "Our Senate is currently 50/50, and if that doesn't tell you how divided our nation is and how important it is to find the middle ground, I don't know what does. I believe what I can offer as someone who is not a career politician will bring much more effective change."
Despite being openly moderate, including taking a more conservative approach to spending and business, local members of the DFL feel confident in Ettinger being the candidate on both the special and general election ballots.
"We need good representation in this congressional seat, and Jeff is very unassuming," said Stephanie Shea, co-host of the Steele County DFL meet and greet. "I am happy with a moderate progressive, because really that's what we have to go for."
Bev Cashman, chair of the Steele County DFL, echoed Shea's remarks, adding that Ettinger, who lives in Austin, reminds her of former U.S. Rep. Tim Penny, who represented District 1 from 1983 to 1995 as a Democrat, but has since identified as an Independent.
"He is willing to cross over the middle, be reasonable, be visible and hold meetings to talk to anybody," Cashman said. "[Jeff] did a lot of good during his time at Hormel, and since his retirement he has stayed active with his community service work. Sometimes I think people forget how down-to-earth candidates are, so it's much easier to get interested in them and their campaign when you can meet them like this."
During the Steele County DFL-sponsored event, Ettinger answered questions regarding climate change, child care, inflation and how he plans to secure more votes in conservative rural Minnesota. While he said he wants to see the federal government take a more active approach in addressing these concerns, specifically in regards to voter rights and the environment, he said the most important way to get any work done will be working together.
"We need to find more common solutions to begin the change," Ettinger said, using the recent bipartisan-supported gun safety bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in June as an example. "A lot more could be done — but I am encouraged that something got done, and it will stick."
Leaning into what he described as a willingness and ability to get things done, regardless of the political parties his potential colleagues belong to, Ettinger reiterated that turning Congress inaction into forward moving action will take place in the middle.
"We do not need to move backward, if we agree on some changes, in order to get something done," Ettinger said. "We are a purple district, and I want to represent everyone."