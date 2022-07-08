Thanks to many days with optimal weather, the construction site of the new Owatonna High School is almost unrecognizable from just a few weeks ago. Projects have been moving smoothly and quickly over the past two months.
“Things are moving along great,” Bob Olson, director of facilities, infrastructure and security said. “So much has changed since I was out here last week. It’s great to see.”
After the site construction resumed in the spring, much as already been completed, according to the construction update website. Fencing, large field equipment, storage buildings, rough-ins for the stadium, utilities and light pole foundations are underway, as well as site concrete for the baseball fields and the dugouts for the varsity field.
Next month, workers anticipate masonry for the varsity dugout to begin, plus stadium fencing, concrete in the fields, and installations of the scoreboards.
As for the three-story classroom, the concrete slaps on the first and second floors have been completed, as well as the framing layout on the second and third floor. The crew is currently working on roof drain piping, stairs, exterior weather barriers and insulation, as well as the exterior brick face and fireproofing of the third floor.
In the coming weeks, the mechanical and electrical rough-ins will begin being installed on the third floor as well as the drywall, windows and fireproofing the second floor.
The walking track in in the athletic space has begun as well as some of the railings have been installed. The ductwork in the gymnasium is being installed as well as structural steel for the fitness center and underground rough-in for electrical throughout the gym.
The roofing, drains, and slab for the locker rooms, wrestling room and gymnasium have been completed.
Next month, slabs for the walking track will be poured and interior masonry will be finished and the auxiliary gym will be pressed for slab concrete.
Load bearing masonry for the music rooms is currently underway as well as CMU masonry for the auditorium. Structural steel in the music mechanical penthouse, underground plumbing, and more have already been completed.
Next month, smoke hatches will be installed. The load bearing masonry for the music rooms is also anticipated to be started, as well as the beginning to the stepped seating in the auditorium.
Current high school update
The Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force recommended the district enter into a development agreement with Paul Warshauer, of Grande Venues/FOHS (Former Owatonna High School), LLC, to seek out viable options to redevelop the areas of the building, which will not be used by the district following the move to the new high school in fall 2023. The recommendation came during April’s School Board meeting and was subsequently approved.
The Task Force asked the board to reconvene near the end of the 180 days to discuss whether or not to go forward with any plans brought forth by Warshauer. Frequent meetings will be held with the district and Warshauer throughout the process.
According to Olson, Warshauer has had a few meetings with district staff and is working to secure funding as well as defining property lines of the building to determine how to use the space.