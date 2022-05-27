The Owatonna Parks, Facilities and Recreation Department has selected a contractor who will sandblast, prime and paint the historic fountain in Central Park. This project is expected to begin any day and be completed as the weather allows. (Photo courtesy of the city of Owatonna)
Work on the fountain in 2021 included reinforcing its foundation, aligning the bowl, repairing the spray ring, refurbishing its centerpiece, installing a handicap-accessible drinking fountain with a doggy drinker near the fountain and painting. Shortly after the fresh paint was applied, there was an issue with it not adhering to the surface as expected. The work being planned this month will correct this issue.
Central Park has become one of Owatonna’s iconic landmarks.
Central Park’s history highlights
Central Park was established in 1855 to be held forever as a public square. Trees were planted and the fountain was added 1873 through 1875. The original centerpiece was installed in the fountain in 1893. Park improvements were done and drinking fountains were added in 1909. An underground irrigation system was placed in the park in the fall of 1967. In 1977, a public fund drive helped raise $10,000 for the restoration of the fountain. Lighting, a spray ring and a water recirculation system were added to the fountain with that restoration.
The mission of Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department is to enrich the quality of life for the community and visitors by providing a variety of green spaces, trails, facilities, programs and services to promote health, wellness, learning and having fun.