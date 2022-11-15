One thing the boys hockey team at the Owatonna High School believes in — outside the game — is giving back by being involved in the community.
Last week, Robert Kraay decided to donate a refrigerator that was sitting unused in his basement to the team after learning they were remodeling the locker rooms and were in need of a fridge to keep ice packs cold, as well as their food and drinks. Having no use for the fridge any longer, he told the father of one of the players that if they hauled the fridge out, they could have it.
The team graciously accepted the donation, and in turn surprised Kraay by turning up to his home and cleaning up his front yard, giving him one less chore to do around the house.
“It was a total surprise. I couldn’t believe it,” Kraay said. “The boys did a very good job clearing up the leaves and doing the yard work. I’m very appreciative of what they did when I told them they could have the fridge, I didn’t expect anything in return.”
Head Coach Dave Fromm and team captain Benjamin Bangs agree on the importance of giving back to the community as a team.
“I think it’s really important to give back to the community, especially when they do something for you that’s not expected,” Bangs said. “In this situation, I got a call telling me someone donated a fridge for the locker room and he’s an older gentleman, and I thought ‘is there anyway we can repay him for doing this good deed.’ The team and I came up with the idea of cleaning up his yard before it snowed.”
Hockey dad Mark Spurgeon said being a part of the clean up was rewarding for him as a parent and an involved part of the team.
“The boys came up and gave Robert a hug or shook his hand and spent an hour on his lawn cleaning it up,” he said. “It’s a good thing for the boys to give back to the people who help us, and he was definitely appreciative of the boys’ hard work.”
Fromm said that despite the fact Owatonna is an ever growing city, the small town feel remains present, and that is why he emphasizes community service projects for the team.
“I think sometimes the kids don’t realize how fortunate they are to be able to play a sport,” he said. “It’s important that we remind them to appreciate these things that are given to us and give back.”
Fromm said the locker rooms have gotten a bit of a facelift recently, largely in thanks to donations from parents, the community and the booster club. Even with those donations, they didn’t cover everything the team needed or wanted for the locker rooms.
“We knew a fridge would be a benefit in the room, because during games ice packs are a big deal and we need those to be handy sometimes and instead of running back and forth to the concession stand, which may not be open, having them readily available there is a big deal for us,” he said. “Secondly, the kids have fruit, bread and drinks for the games and this will give them a good place to store those as well.”
In their efforts to be more involved in the community, the team plans to participate in the upcoming holiday parade and will be handing out foam pucks to the kids and literature regarding the upcoming annual fundraiser at Torey’s Restaurant the day after the parade on Dec. 2.