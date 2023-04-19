Highway 218 motorists will encounter a lane closure beginning May 1 as crews resurface the road from Blooming Prairie to Owatonna, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The following work is planned during the project, and it is anticipated it will be completed by mid-July.
Resurfacing approximately 14.3 miles of Highway 218 from Blooming Prairie (0.15 miles north of Highway 30) to Owatonna (0.15 miles north of Highway 14)
Constructing new turn lanes/bypass lanes:
Right turn lane at 123rd Street SE
Bypass lane at 64th Avenue SE
Right turn lane at 83rd Street SE
Right turn lane at 81st Street SE
Bypass lane at 81st Street SE
Right turn lane at 73rd Street SE
Bypass lane at County Road 3
Right turn lane at County Road 18
Installing new lighting at three intersections of Highway 218: County Road 26 south of Bixby, County Road 4 in Bixby and County Road 6 in Pratt
Replacing culvert near 123rd Street SE and Highway 218 intersection
Motorists on Highway 218 should plan extra travel time. There will be a lane closure during the resurfacing work with a pilot car leading traffic through the work zone. Flaggers will direct traffic during the turn lane/bypass lane construction, and 123rd Street SE will be closed during the culvert replacement.