The nationwide federal free lunch program ended at the beginning of this school year, and while some states opted to extend the universal free school lunch through the 2022-23 school year, Minnesota was not among them.
Because students and families are back paying for their lunches, the Husky Angel Fund has resumed collecting donations.
This fund, maintained by the school district’s nutrition services department, has been in the schools formally as the “Husky Angel Fund’’ for at least five years, yet it has been helping families in the district for much longer. It was established to support the many families who had fallen on hard times and could not keep funds in the student’s meal account, according to the Director of Nutrition Services Sarah Brooks.
“For a while, we didn’t have a need because we had more than enough in the fund to pay off everything so every student, regardless of their eligibility for the free and reduced lunch program, had a fresh start,” she said.
Brooks said within the last two years, the angel fund was able to completely pay off more than $12,000 worth of student lunch debt across the district, leaving no student with an outstanding balance. Since the end of the federal program and as of December, the lunch balance across the district has already accumulated nearly $11,000 in debt.
Changing circumstances
“Every family is different and has different circumstances,” Brooks said. “Having the balance go up again was not unexpected.”
She said sometimes families who do not qualify for the free lunch program when a school year first begins could fall on hard times, qualifying them later into the year. If that happens, their negative balance remains despite their new status as a qualifier.
She also said with inflation affecting nearly every facet of our lives, so has meal prices, causing school lunches to increase this year. For meals, a rate increase for breakfast will be $0.20 a meal for students and $0.25 a meal for adults, as well as a rate increase of $0.10 for extra milk. The last time students saw an increase in breakfast prices was in the 2016-17 school year, and lunch prices were increased slightly the following year. Despite the slight increase, the prices for meals in the district remain about $0.15 below the state average of $2.75 per meal.
Feeding the fund
The fund is almost entirely supported through donations from the public. It is also funded through the departure of students from the district — whether by relocation or graduation — and has a remaining balance in their meal accounts. According to Owatonna School District policy, that money is transferred to the fund unless otherwise directed by the student’s family, but Brooks said more families opt to donate those funds back to the students who need it versus those who don’t.
“Many families choose to donate any remaining dollars back to the Husky Angel Fund, and we are sure to highlight that as an option for them when their student graduates,” Brooks said. “It’s amazing to see people’s generosity with that.”
Despite having more than $10,000 in debt, Brooks said the fund is currently holding just over $3,000 in donations. Of that, $1,318 was recently donated by two young students, Max and Zack Fink. The boys were featured during December’s School Board meeting as the monthly Mission Moment.
The boys, along with their family and neighborhood friends, are responsible for the 16th Street Holiday Drive-Through, which collected donations to split between the Husky Fund and Real Life.
“Max and Zack have done their fair share helping out with this project,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. “This is part of our directive for a safe and caring community. It’s about caring for your community and giving back and as second and fourth grade students, you are setting an example not only for your students in your schools but all of our students in Owatonna and the adults in our community as well. Thank you.”
Max and Zack were eager to present the check to the school board on behalf of their neighborhood.
“We hope this will help some families in our schools,” said Zack, who is in second grade.
Qualifying families
Brooks said each year, the state updates income guidelines for families who may qualify for free and reduced lunch. She also said the name of that program is a bit of a misnomer because, regardless of income, any student who qualifies receives meals at no cost.
“Students who qualify still get every meal at no cost,” she said. “The state just covers the difference versus federal dollars. Not every state does this, but Minnesota does.”
She also said there have been questions about alternative meal options after Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that schools across the state were no longer allowed to give alternative meals.
“Owatonna has never given out alternative meals,” Brooks said. “All of our students, regardless of where they are for meal balances, are getting the meals we make. We believe students are at school to learn and not here to have us talk about money with them. We don’t alert them of a negative lunch balance and we do everything we can to avoid lunch shaming.”
Brooks said she, along with her team and many other nutritional services programs across other schools, will continue to advocate for a universal free meal program. But on the state level, nothing is currently going through local legislature.
“Anyone with a passion for kids can talk about this and advocate for it,” Brooks said. “We hope to see it talked about more so we may continue to provide high quality education and the food to make it through.”
Parents and guardians can apply for benefits at any time by applying online on the school site by visiting the Nutritional Services page under the District Services tab.