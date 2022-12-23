The nationwide federal free lunch program ended at the beginning of this school year, and while some states opted to extend the universal free school lunch through the 2022-23 school year, Minnesota was not among them.


Husky Angel Fund

With the end of the Federal Free Lunch program, nearly $11,000 is lunch debt has already accumulated throughout the Owatonna school district. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Husky Angel Fund

Max Fink, a 4th grade student presented the school board with a check for $1,318 to be donated to the Husky Angel Fund on behalf of 16th St. SE. Fink, along with his family and neighbors raised money during their annual holiday drive-through to donate to local organizations. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments