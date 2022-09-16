Huskies Tackle Cancer

The Owatonna varsity football players and cheerleaders are raising money for cancer research during the homecoming football game this year. T-shirts are available to purchase online until Wednesday, Sept. 21. (Photo courtesy of Nancy Williams)

The Owatonna varsity football team and cheerleading squad are gearing up to “tackle cancer” again this year by raising money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30.

