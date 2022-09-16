The Owatonna varsity football team and cheerleading squad are gearing up to “tackle cancer” again this year by raising money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30.
Football coach Jeff Williams and his wife, OHS Social Worker Nancy Williams, have been the brains behind the operation for several years. Previously the event was called “Sack Cancer” and donated to local charities such as the From the Heart Foundation.
“This cause is very near and dear to our hearts,” Nancy said. “We liked to keep the funds local, but since From the Heart disbanded earlier this year we decided to keep donating the funds to the Randy Shaver Foundation because the funds stay in Minnesota.”
Before the big game, the football players and cheerleaders pledge to play and cheer their best in honor or in memory of someone who has been touched by cancer. During halftime, the names of those honored are read along with the name of the student honoring them.
“It really hits home for the kids to see and hear all of the names,” said Jeff. “Most of us have been touched by cancer in some way. It’s common enough that all of the kids pledge for someone and they agree to play with their best effort.”
Because the homecoming game is generally the most well attended, the Williams’ said it made sense to combine the game with the fundraising efforts. Donations will be collected at the gate and a “pass the helmet” event will be done during the halftime presentation as well.
“This is for such a good cause and in the past we’ve received many donations and support from the students, their families and the staff at the school,” said Jeff. “Because cancer touches so many lives, we do anything we can to help eradicate cancer. It’s time well spent for the kids and they learn that great communities support great causes and they get to be a part of something bigger than themselves. It’s a good lesson for the kids to learn that you have to be philanthropic, give and support causes you believe in because that is part of being a good citizen.”
Special Huskies Tackle Cancer t-shirts will also be for sale until Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“We partnered with Court Sports in Owatonna to make and sell these special shirts,” Nancy said. “We hope community members will purchase them and we are encouraging them to wear the shirts to the homecoming parade and the game. Fans will be able to get some merchandise and raffle tickets at the game and the winner will be announced that night.”
All proceeds from the sales are being donated to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. According to the website, Shaver has been a KARE-11 news correspondent since 1994. He always had a passion for supporting cancer research and the cancer community in Minnesota. He was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s Disease in 1998 and ever since has increased his passion for finding a cure.
Since the fund’s inception in 2003, more than $9 million has been raised through the annual Celebrity Golf Classic and other community donations, such as the Huskies Tackle Cancer game.