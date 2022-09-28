Despite a cloudburst at the start of the event, over 200 volunteers took part in the annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP on Sept. 17, picking up over 8,000 pounds of litter, garbage, abandoned pipes, and tires.
“I continue to be inspired when I see people from all across the watershed and all walks of life come together to clean up our beloved lakes, river and streams at this annual event,” said Clean River Partners Executive Director Kristi Pursell. “Clean water is so important to everyone and we saw that over the weekend.”
CleanUP events took place in Cannon Falls, Northfield, Faribault, Medford, Owatonna, Waterville, and Shields Lake. Some volunteers event set up their own CleanUP, paddling down the river in a canoe to collect litter and trash. Students from both St. Olaf College and Carleton College took part in the CleanUP in Northfield. A workplace team from Henkel joined the CleanUP in Cannon Falls, and an American Heritage Girls Toop lent a hand in Owatonna. In talking to volunteers, some saw the event as a way to do community service, since the CleanUP sites were mostly in city parks and natural areas. Others saw it as a way to do something hands-on to help clean up area rivers and lakes.
“I take part in the CleanUP because taking care of our natural environment is part of what we do to be good stewards in our community,” said Faribault volunteer Sam Temple.
Each year volunteers identify the strangest litter that they find. This year the award goes to the Northfield Riverside Park crew that found a plastic bin full of unused first aid kits. According to CleanUP site leader Diane Angell, the bin was just lying in the ditch.
This was the 14th Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP, a project that hosts CleanUP events across the almost million-acre Cannon River Watershed, a region that includes the Cannon River, the Straight River, and 45 lakes. Over the past 14 years, volunteers have removed over 182,000 pounds of litter, pipes, tires, grills, bicycles, and car parts from area rivers and lakes.
If you want to take part in the 2023 Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP, mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 16 (third Saturday in September) and visit CleanRiverPartners.org to sign up.
Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.
