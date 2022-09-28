Faribault Clean up

Fairbault volunteers help to clean up the Straight River. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

Despite a cloudburst at the start of the event, over 200 volunteers took part in the annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP on Sept. 17, picking up over 8,000 pounds of litter, garbage, abandoned pipes, and tires.

Owatonna Clean Up

Owatonna volunteers help clean up the Straight River (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)
Northfield Clean Up

Northfield volunteers with some of the litter they collected along the Cannon River. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.

