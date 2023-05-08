Despite the reprieve from the rain, a roar of thunder could still be heard Sunday morning from the Steele County Fairgrounds.

2023 Bike Blessing

The 27th Annual Owatonna Bike Blessing welcomed riding season with the help of hundreds of motorcyclists ranging in all ages. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


2023 Bike Blessing

The annual bike blessing in Owatonna is a way for riders to connect and get “peace of mind” before hitting the open road for the season. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Bike Blessing

The Owatonna Bike Blessing goes on rain or shine, but bikers welcomed a brief break from the weekend rain to attend the Sunday morning event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Bike Blessing

Hundreds of bikers arrive to the Steele County Fairgrounds on Sunday morning to welcome the start of riding season at the annual Bike Blessing event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments