Despite the reprieve from the rain, a roar of thunder could still be heard Sunday morning from the Steele County Fairgrounds.
Hundreds of motorcyclists flocked to the fairgrounds for the 27th annual Owatonna Bike Blessing, a special service that welcomes riding season for motorcycle enthusiasts and prays for safety while out on the open road.
For many who show up in attendance, it is something they just simply never miss. Steve and Marge Smith, of Lakeville, missed their own local bike blessing event, so it was an easy decision to make the ride down to Owatonna over the weekend.
“It’s about peace of mind,” Steve said.
The couple are both early retirees, and have been traveling on their motorcycles all over the country. Because of their long distance travel, including riding through “hill country” during some particularly nasty ice storms, Marge laughed that it’s paramount to start of the riding season with the blessing.
“This is our church,” she said with a smile. “For a lot of people, I think it’s about the camaraderie, too.”
The crowd that made it out to the event included couples, families and solo riders, with ages ranging from 7 years old to 70. Many spent their time networking, catching up with old friends and showcasing their unique bikes.
The guest speaker for the year was George “Ponch” Iniguez, leader of the Walls of Jericho Ministry in St. Paul Park. Music was provided by the Lights of Litomysl, and a special worship service took place inside the Beer Gardens.