Throughout the last two decades, the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund has been awarding local high school students with money for continuing their education.

Chili Cook-off

Chili lovers big and small made their rounds Saturday during the annual Chili Cook-off at the Owatonna Armory. This young guest said she had a tough time picking a favorite because they were all delicious. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Chili Cook-off

More than 600 hundred people attended the 17th annual chili cook-off Saturday benefitting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund. Guests sampled more than 35 chilis. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Chili Cook-off

More than 30 people brought their chilis to compete for a year’s worth of bragging rights in five categories which were then split between red and white chilis. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Chili Cook-off

Hot dogs, nachos and other treats were available at the Chili Cook-off for those who still wanted to support the event, but perhaps weren’t brave enough to try the dozens of chilis being served. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376.

