...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Chili lovers big and small made their rounds Saturday during the annual Chili Cook-off at the Owatonna Armory. This young guest said she had a tough time picking a favorite because they were all delicious. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
More than 600 hundred people attended the 17th annual chili cook-off Saturday benefitting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund. Guests sampled more than 35 chilis. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Hot dogs, nachos and other treats were available at the Chili Cook-off for those who still wanted to support the event, but perhaps weren’t brave enough to try the dozens of chilis being served. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Throughout the last two decades, the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund has been awarding local high school students with money for continuing their education.
This year, thanks to a successful return of the beloved chili cook-off, the Lawrence family plans to award five more scholarships this spring.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the family to cancel the annual Chili Cook-off for two years. Organizer and Andrew’s father, Bill Lawrence, said he was more than excited for the return.
“It was a tremendous success after being gone for two years,” he said. “Seems like we picked up right where we left it.”
More than 600 people can to the 17th annual event Saturday, raising more than $10,800 — and that number continues to rise as donations continue to trickle in.
The annual cook-off began in 2004 as a way to honor and memorialize the life of Lawrence’s son, Andrew who was a student at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Owatonna. Tragedy struck on Sept. 14, 2003, when he died from the injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. He was 11.
Lawrence said his son loved to be active and was very involved in several extracurricular activities including sports and music while in school, so the family knew right away they wanted to begin a scholarship fund to provide other students the opportunity to have some of their education funded.
So far, the family has provided more than 70 scholarships to local students. Previously they had given out five $1,000 scholarships. In 2019, the amount was increased to $1,500 for four students.
This year, Lawrence said the plan is to award five $2,000 scholarships in May of this year.
During the event, several awards are given to those whose chili is voted best of the best. This year, the winners included:
Anne Larson — People’s Choice White
Grant Schultz — People’s Choice Red
Barb Heerema — Chef’s Choice White
Grant Schultz — Chef’s Choice Red
Ron Kubicek — Grand Champion White
Mark Kearin — Grand Champion Red
Todd Bergland — Fame Award Flame Award
Old Town Bagel — Owatonna’s Best Chili (Restaurant category)
Bergland is no stranger to winning the Flame Award having taken home that price for multiple years in a row. Lawrence said the heat factor is one of the few rules when it comes to the cook-off.
“Some people like heat, but the one rule we have is that it can be hot, but still has to be edible to the average person,” he said. “Other than that, pretty much anything goes.”