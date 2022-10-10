Candidates for Owatonna’s City Council came together Monday for the first of three public forums scheduled for the race this month.
Every Monday in October, the Noon Rotary Club, Owatonna People’s Press and Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism are hosting a public candidate forum at the Owatonna Country Club. The forums are open to the public and will ask candidates in upcoming local elections a series of previously determined questions, as well as some questions from those in attendance.
The second forum featured those running to serve on the Owatonna City Council, of which there are four seats up for election. Incumbents Nathan Dotson (Ward 1), Brent Svenby (Ward 5) and Dan Boeke (at large) came to the table, alongside political newcomers Seth Madole (Ward 1), Molly Kerr (Ward 5) and Peng Olson (at large) to answer questions regarding community partnerships, taxes, revitalization efforts and more. Questions were asked by moderate John Havelka.
Council David Burbank, who represents Ward 3, is also up for re-election, but is running unopposed and therefore declined to participate in the forum.
Priorities for the city
After each candidate was given an opportunity to introduce themselves and discuss their backgrounds, Havelka asked each of them to identify their top two priorities for the city if they were to be elected to the council. While there was some fluctuation with the answers between the candidates, each of them brought up a significant gap currently seen in the community: diverse housing.
Boeke, who also identified addressing the shortage of childcare in the community as a top priority, said addressing the housing shortage in Owatonna will help get more people into town, therefore helping with the workforce shortage. He suggested it may be time for the city to look at options when it comes to lot sizes, reducing fees and permits and perhaps consider tax increment financing for private homes as a way to get move single family homes built in the community.
Alongside community engagement and giving people a voice at the city government level, Madole said it’s time for the city to take a closer look at single family residential housing. He acknowledged the city has addressed the need for more apartments well over the last few years, but said new homes need to be the next priority.
Dotson brought to light that the most recent housing market study the city has been working on specifically identified the need for market rate apartments, and said it has been proven to be a need in the community as the new complexes continue to fill quickly after opening. He also said quality of life and safety would be a priority for him if elected to another term.
Kerr also said community engagement is a top priority for her, alongside housing, doubling down that two-way communication is vital to the success of the city and the importance of elected officials going to meet the public where they’re at. She said the lack of housing remains a “major deterrent” from attracting new workers to Owatonna, and said additional efforts needs to be made to bring in new housing in the areas of workforce, senior and single family homes.
Svenby also brought up addressing the workforce shortage, making creating attractive amenities to bring workers into town on of his top two priorities. With housing, he said the shortage of lots that is expected to get worse in the next couple of years is what he would like to first address, specifically on how to attract new builders to come to Owatonna to create the single-family home lots.
Bringing community engagement back into the forefront, Olson said she feels there is a “bit of disconnect” between what is happening with the city government and where the residents fit into the problem solve and decision making. With housing, Olson said starter homes and emergency housing also needs to be addressed in the city, and there is an opportunity for the city to partner with the Steele County Workforce Housing Coalition.
City spending
Agreed across the board by all candidates was the concerning rise in taxes from the city’s levy, which supplies the budget. Last month, the City Council unanimously approved a 9% preliminary tax levy increase for the upcoming year, 0.5% less than the 2022 increase.
According to City Finance Director Rhonda Moen, the county assessor is predicting a 17% tax growth for the city. However, only 13% of that new tax base growth in the city is coming from new construction, with the remainder coming from an increase in valuations.
“I have a difficult time justifying a 18.5% increase over two years. I more specifically have a hard time justifying it when you look at the numbers,” Madole said. “Why does it cost more to operate the city, because my house is assessed at a higher value?”
Dotson said he has always been a proponent of keeping the tax burden as low as possible for the community, and openly said the 9% preliminary increase is higher than he would like, especially considering the preliminary tax levy increases seen for both the school district and county budgets.
Kerr candidly explained how inflation has been negatively impacting families, including her own, as cost of living continues to rise. Because of this, she is hoping to see the city take a closer look at the different processes that comes with city spending.
“The city has the difficult job of balancing the budget while maintaining aging infrastructure … We need to make sure tax dollars are being spent responsibly,” Kerr said. “The fact is, [Owatonna] needs to be a livable place. We can’t continue to make it higher than it needs to be for families to live here.”
Svenby was the one candidate who agreed with the proposed tax levy that was approved, explaining that is it on track with the three-year strategic plan that city continually updates and refers back to when making the budget. He said everywhere money is being spent in the budget is to ensure priorities identified in the strategic plan are being met. He added that the budget does, however, needs to be continually watched closely.
Olson said, while she is still learning more about the inner workings of the city budget and how the decisions are made by the council, she said she feels the city has “visually accomplished great things.” She said she feels this is a very specific and important area for elected officials to have more open and transparent communication with the community, and voters have approached her with concerns on whether or not the city is listening to them.
Boeke said he struggles with issues surrounding the city budget, knowing that the rise in taxes could create additional obstacles for residents throughout the city.
“Who do I actually represent here? Do I represent the city of Owatonna, do I want to keep this entity rolling the way it is rolling? Do I represent you folks in the room who are going to open your tax bill?” Boeke said. “I’m really struggling with the 9% — it’s the top and you can’t go any higher — but I’m really struggling with it … Who do I really represent? Is it mom and pop businesses? Is it the city as an entity?”
Forward momentum
Bringing up the ongoing revitalization in downtown Owatonna, Havelka asked the candidates what they feel the city could do to keep the momentum going throughout the city as a whole.
“We use the TIF program pretty effectively … Generally it has worked very well by forgoing the tax revenue for the time being, and in the future, we garner much more,” Dotson said, adding he’d like to continue to see that program utilized where appropriate. “The downtown revitalization efforts have been great and I see that continuing to be a huge asset for the community.”
Kerr said the revitalization in downtown over the last few years has been exciting to watch, but she would like to see the city fully embrace the marketing and branding plan being spearheaded by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. She said a cohesive message will be important for the city’s growth.
Svenby is also a big supporter of the TIF programming, adding that over the next five years there will be seven district decertified that will bring in roughly $650,000 to the tax capacity.
“I also support continuing the downtown revitalization. We just finished Phase One, Phase Two is doing the parking lot on Vine and Oak,” he said. “Once that parking lot is completed it will provide ample parking to support our businesses in the downtown area.”
Olson also applauded the TIF program and the downtown efforts, and said Phase Two of the downtown projects would be a good time to bring community engagement to the forefront.
“Go back to the community and ask how we want to use [the parking lot] and what is in our best interest,” Olson said. “The branding initiative spearheaded by the chamber is also going to do a lot, so hopefully the community can bring various partners into that work. I am excited to see where it goes.”
Boeke said he believes the city should keep doing what they’ve “always done” to support the revitalization and growth of Owatonna, which is maintaining the quality of life for everyone.
Madole said he believes the most important part of continuing the forward movement the community currently has is engaging in the public. Voters have said they “don’t feel they have a voice,” he said, and he wants to see the decision making become more inclusive through asking difficult questions and aligning with the ideas of the public.
The full forum, including additional questions answered by the candidates, can be viewed for free at OwatonnaLive.com.