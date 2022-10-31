Mark your calendars, because the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar is back and the ladies of the Auxiliary are preparing for big crowds this year. 

Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary

The ladies of the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary are excited for the return of the 59th Annual Holiday Bazaar the second weekend in November. Front row: Audrey Oldefendt, Mary Parsons, Shirley Nelson, Sheryl Ignaszewski and Val O'Neill. Back row: Bernice Jensen, Gloria Steffenson, Judy Karaus, Sharon Whelan, Barb Nowak, Sandy Muir, Hanann Langer and Linda Beede. (Photo courtesy of Sheryl Ignaszewski)


Hospital Gift Shop

The annual holiday bazaar is being held again at the St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna instead of the hospital. Auxiliary members are excited for the change which will likely be permanent because this will allow for easier access to those using a walker or wheelchair and there is more parking available. (File photo/southerminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments