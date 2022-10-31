Mark your calendars, because the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar is back and the ladies of the Auxiliary are preparing for big crowds this year.
Sheryl Ignaszewski, this year's chair for the event, said all of the past vendors are returning this year and everyone has been hard at work making preparations, and to note the change in weekend and location for the event.
Traditionally held on the first weekend in November at the hospital, the ladies at the Auxiliary decided to move the event back a weekend to allow for more time to prepare and set up for the bazaar. As with last year, the event has also moved to St. John Lutheran Church, and the group anticipates this will be the permanent location moving forward.
"There is a women's club event at the church that [first] week, and we can't set up while that is happening," Ignaszewski said. "There's a lot of coordination and moving parts to this, so we need time, which is why we decided to move it to the second weekend."
Audrey Oldefendt, assistant chair, said last year having the event at the church was wonderful. She said the added space was helpful for the troves of people who still opted to attend, and she along with the other Auxiliary members felt it was better suited for the event rather than at the hospital.
"There's limited space in the hospital, and different vendors had to be in different rooms," she said. "At the church, everything is right there in the common space and I think it just works out better. We received good feedback from some ladies who have attended the bazaar for years."
The bazaar is certainly a community favorite, generally drawing upwards of 1,000 attendees in recent years.
All profits from the bazaar stay at the Owatonna Hospital. For the last several years, the Auxiliary has been donating Halo baby swaddles for each baby that is born. The hospital estimates about 500 babies are born there each year.
The Auxiliary also puts money toward scholarships for medical students and other special unfunded projects in the hospital.
The bazaar will not be doing their popular passport program this year. Instead, each vendor booth will contribute a gift for a door prize drawing. The sign up for prizes will be located just inside the main parking lot on the east side of the building, where Ignaszewski said all guests should enter.
Lunch will also not be served this year, but Straight River Coffee will be providing coffee and treats, and water will be available with a free-will donation instead.
New and Nearly New, Sewing, Bake, Collective Goods, Santa’s Stocking Stuffers, Collective Goods (formerly Books are Fun), the Gift Shop Outlet and Sheets Galore will all be returning to the event this year.
The first 500 shoppers will receive a $5 gift certificate to the gift shop at the hospital.
The ladies of the Auxiliary are incredibly passionate about making the event a success. They agreed that many in the community enjoy supporting small business and appreciate the homemade and handcrafted items that can be found at the bazaar.
All together, over 200 volunteers collaborate to make the event a success. From the bakers to the sewers to those that help set up and tear down the bazaar, the process for the event is ongoing all year around.
"The ladies are sewing and making their hand towels and other crafts all year in preparation for the Bazaar," Oldefendt said. "And the bakers are hard at work in the days leading up to it. It's a big deal and it's definitely important and we all enjoy it and look forward to it each year."
Ignaszewski said this bazaar wouldn't be possible without the time and dedication of all the volunteers, and would encourage anyone who is interested to join the Auxiliary. The current members will have pamphlets and information available and would be happy to answer any questions.