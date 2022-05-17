Bright, festive and lush with creativity is one way to describe one of the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary’s prominent annual fundraisers for the year. The ninth annual Festival of Tables featured 18 tables on Tuesday, seating more than 150 guests at the Owatonna Country Club.
The slight scale back from the traditional 22 tables was to allow for more space between them for the comfort and safety of hostesses and guests due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While planning the event, Auxiliary Co-Chair Deb Buck said they planned to have 17 tables, but there was such an intense interest in the community for attendance they opted to add an additional table.
“It’s really great to see people gathering again, having a great time and supporting a great cause,” Buck said during the welcome message at the event. “There has been a lot of excitement and anticipation for this event, and tickets were in high demand. It was a wonderful dilemma for our committee to have.”
All 18 tables were elaborately decorated with different themes, ranging from “The Kentucky Derby” to “A Japanese Experience.” Each table was adorned with dishes, centerpieces, and decor to bring the vision to life.
“The hostesses really outdid themselves this year,” Buck said. “I am simply amazed at their creativity and imagination — how they can take a theme and make it come alive on a table is incredible.”
The wine game returned by popular demand, and guests were itching to get their hands on one of the 40 corks with the hopes of winning a special mystery prize alongside the bottle valued at $300. There was also a game for four guests to take home a special door prize, and more than 35 raffle items.
The fundraiser's primary function is to allow the auxiliary to award scholarships to Steele County residents who are pursuing a career in nursing, or any other facet in the field of health care. To date, the auxiliary has been able to contribute more than $88,000 in scholarships to area students.
Aime Fox spoke briefly for her daughter, who was a past recipient of the scholarship. She said her daughter would have loved to be in attendance of the festival, however she had recently started a new job and was unable to make it. Fox said she was elated to know her daughter decided to follow in her footsteps and pursue a career in nursing.
“The money that you guys are able to raise and give back to students helped cover the cost of her tuition,” Fox said. “But it helped so that during her first year of college she didn’t have to feel the pressure of adjusting to two years of COVID to moving out, being on her own and she didn’t have to add the pressure of trying to juggle a job. It helped offset a lot of that so she was able to [focus] on many other things and didn’t have to worry about a job.”
Each guest was also able to take away a truffle from Costa's Candy, as well as a $5 gift certificate to the gift shop at the Owatonna Hospital.