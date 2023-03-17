Although a community favorite event is returning for its 5th year on April 1, it's no joke that the committee and benefiting organization aim to put the "fun" back in fundraising.
The HOPS for Habitat event quickly rose to notoriety within the community of Owatonna and beyond because of the uniqueness of the brewfest benefitting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.
Founding Committee Member Taylor Herman said when he and the other members were first discussing starting a fundraising event, they wanted to do something that was different than the many well-established events in town. They also knew from the start the wanted to do something to bring in people of all demographics to support the local Habitat for Humanity.
"Some of the original committee were attending brewfests up in the cities and they seemed to be really popular among a wide array of people," he said. "We thought why not bring something like that here because we have some great local breweries and a great community. So we put it all together and it's still successful five years later."
As of this week, 33 breweries from throughout Minnesota — and a few out of state — have committed to returning to the event, including Owatonna's own Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Mineral Springs Brewery. More are trickling in and committing to attending, and Herman estimates closer to 40 will actually be at the event.
With the event just two weeks away, Herman said VIP tickets are nearly sold out.
"You really get an advantage with a VIP ticket," he said. "Everyone will get a $5 gift certificate from MSB, Foremost and Kinney Creek, as well as a handcrafted flight paddle to hold four glasses."
New this year is a VIP Plus option which includes a nights stay at the Baymont Hotel along with a shuttle ride to and from the event.
Attendees will be able to sample craft beers, ciders, wine and seltzers, as well has hear live music throughout the evening from Paul Hanna. The El Rey Del Taco food truck will also be stationed just outside the Four Seasons Centre so guests can enjoy food with their beverages.
Development Director for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity Ellen Heydon said even though this is her first year being intricately involved in the event, she is grateful for the support from local businesses, guests, volunteers and everyone else who makes this event possible to support the organization.
"We serve a big area and it's always humbling to see how many people are willing and excited to come out and support us so we can support the people who need us," she said.
Later this year, Two Rivers plans to "recycle" two Habitat for Humanity homes in Owatonna.
"When our families are able to move on, we have first buying rights on the homes," she said. "Two of our families are planning to move and we will be working to recycle the homes for new owners later this year."
She said there are also plans for new build in either Steele or Waseca counties this year.
"Every family deserves a whole and we're just one step in the housing continuum," Heydon said.
Tickets and more information about the event can be found on the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity website.