The Hops for Habitat committee along with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity had a lot to celebrate after Saturday’s brew-fest fundraising event inside the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
More than 30 breweries from across the state were offering samples of their best beers, seltzers, wine and more.
Development Director for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity Ellen Heydon said she felt the event overall went great and preliminary numbers show they were able to raise more than $20,000 and sold over 400 tickets.
“All of the funds will benefit Two Rivers and we’re so grateful for the continued support from the breweries, the community and our volunteers,” she said. “Everyone had nothing but great things to say and we’re feeling good and already planning for next year.”
The Hops or Habitat event has become increasingly popular within the community of Owatonna and beyond because of the uniqueness of the brew-fest benefitting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity since it’s first year in 2018.
Founding Committee Member Taylor Herman said when he and the other members were first discussing starting a fundraising event, they wanted to do something that was different than the many well-established events in town.
They also knew from the start the wanted to do something to bring in people of all demographics to support the local Habitat for Humanity.
Peter Molitor, assistant brewer with Giesenbrau Bier Co. out of New Prague, said they’ve been attending the event since the beginning and have always had a great experience.
“We always have fun here,” he said. “The volunteers are a great help for us and the people who come seem to have a lot of fun and that’s a lot of what this is about.”
After getting their fill of samples, guests were then encourage to vote for their favorite brewery. The Angry Hog Brewery and Taproom from Austin, Minnesota took home the People’s Choice Award for the second year in a row.
“Thank you for hosting another fantastic event,” Owner Kevin Jones said. “We loved sharing our brews and enjoying what fellow breweries brought and visiting with everyone.”
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that serves Dodge, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha and Waseca counties by building affordable homes, providing resources to families to succeed in homeownership and more in their community.
Last year, the organization built two homes in Owatonna and have plans to build in both Steele and Waseca counties again this year.
Heydon also added there are two Habitat for Humanity homes in Owatonna that will be “recycled” this year with plenty of other projects within the works throughout the service area.