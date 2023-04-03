The Hops for Habitat committee along with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity had a lot to celebrate after Saturday’s brew-fest fundraising event inside the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

Kinney Creek Brewery, Rochester’s first brewery, returns to the Hops for Habitat event. Many guests were excited to get a taste of their Bloody Mary flavored seltzer. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


More than 400 guests from all over Minnesota gathered at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna Saturday for the 5th annual Hops for Habitat brew-fest. 35 vendors were present serving their beer, wine, seltzers, ciders and more. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Holly Jorgensen, Curt Jorgensen, Peter Fast and Payton Jorgensen all said they enjoyed sampling a variety of options throughout the event and look forward to next year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Jake Torrez, Tasha Otterson and Kim Torrez came prepared with a necklace of pretzels to help cleanse their palates as they sampled several of the different brews. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Along with enjoying a plethora of different beverages, guests also played bag toss throughout the afternoon. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
A volunteer pours a sample for guests at the annual Hops for Habitat fundraiser. A common theme among the brewers and organizers is how much the volunteers go above and beyond to help the vendors each year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Musician Paul Hanna entertains the crowd with popular songs and music of his own creation throughout the afternoon during the Hops for Habitat fundraiser. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

