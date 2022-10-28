Just in time for the big family dinners and holiday baking — Hope Butter has officially returned to the shelves of southern Minnesota stores.

Hope Butter

After months of being shut down and Hope Butter disappearing from shelves, Hope Creamery is back to regular production and providing everyone’s favorite spreadable treat and baking ingredient. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Lori Allard

Lori Allard, buttermaker at Hope Creamery, checks the temperature of the cream. Over the summer, the antiquated cooling system at the creamery failed, shutting production down for more than two months. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Lori Allard and Hudson Mrotz

Buttermaker Lori Allard and Plant Manager Hudson Mrotz are happy to be back to doing what they consider modest, yet rewarding work: making Hope Butter at the iconic Hope Creamery. Butter production ceased for 70 days following critical equipment failure in the summer. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments