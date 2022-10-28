Just in time for the big family dinners and holiday baking — Hope Butter has officially returned to the shelves of southern Minnesota stores.
Toward the end of the summer, people quickly began to realize the butter, a longstanding staple in many homes, was becoming more and more difficult to find. This was to do with an unexpected breakdown of Hope Creamery’s antiquated ammonia cooling system in late June, which brought butter production to an abrupt halt until the last day of August.
Though the equipment failure was unexpected, Plant Manager Hudson Mrotz said it wasn’t entirely surprising, simply due to the age of the system.
“Nobody really uses ammonia systems anymore; they pretty much all use Freon or gel,” Mrotz said. “Our system was very large and very old, and it was slowly losing its efficiency.”
While the breakdown was less than ideal, Mrotz said it did give the business — owned by his family — an opportunity to not only replace the outdated system, but make other necessary repairs to the churns and repipe the pasteurizer, which essentially replaced the plumbing. They were also able to undergo a “full electrical makeover,” as well as check off upwards of 10 total projects on the creamery’s every-growing “to-do” list.
Lori Allard, buttermaker for the last several years, said the upgrades are a major silver lining to the unfortunate equipment malfunction, as now she believes the butter is “better than ever.”
“Everything is definitely running better than it used to,” Allard said, agreeing with Mrotz when he said the updates have allowed the ingredients to be “even more accurate” and the precise temperature elevating their product to the next level.
“I do think our product is better than ever,” said Mrotz. “Our customers may not be able to really tell the difference, but I think it tastes twice as good, and it’s all because we just have more control on our end.”
Finally back in action, the duo agrees it feels great to see the creamery churning out butter once again. Starting at 5:30 a.m., it takes roughly six hours from start to finish, where they turn 6,000 pounds of cream into 3,000 lbs of packaged butter. And while that may sound like a lot, Mrotz said prior to their impromptu shutdown, the days used to be even longer, with even more butter being produced.
“We used to have 15-16 hour days, and that’s just a lot,” Mrotz said. “When we were first to stop for awhile and take a step back, we had the opportunity to really re-evaluate and view everything from the big picture. For so long we were hyper-focused on just making as much as we can, and now we can do it in a more efficient way. I guess that was one of the major benefits from an unfortunate thing to happen.”
Though they have fine-tuned their process, Allard and Mrotz laugh that there are certain things about the job that just never changes.
“It can be really messy work,” Allard said. “I have definitely gone home before to change clothes after a hose broke, and I was just covered in cream.”
Allard said another thing that doesn’t change, regardless of how up to date their equipment is, is that the cream seems to have “its own attitude,” making each batch of butter just a little different in terms of how it is made, to which Mrotz quickly echoed.
“I have made butter hundreds of times, and I still couldn’t make an instructions list that tells you how long you have to churn it or stuff like that,” he said. “You really just have to be aware of it from start to finish.”
Allard said after years of making butter, one starts to pick up one small details that lets you know how the process is going, even down to sounds the churn makes.
The biggest thing that hasn’t changed with Hope Creamery, however, is something that has been true since the first time butter was ever churned — making butter is modest work. Neither Mrotz or Allard openly share they are the makers behind the region’s favorite butter, and they like it that way. Especially when it comes to the way Hope Creamery continually gives back to the community.
“Victor and Kellie [Mrotz] are really big into donating butter to cancer auctions and church fundraisers,” Mrotz said. “That’s really important to them.”
As of two weeks ago, Mrotz said Hope Butter can be found in all of its regular retail locations again, and the hope is to not run into an announced interruption again.
“We were concerned we would see people lose interest in us, especially because it was so sudden, but we didn’t see a dip in interest,” Mrotz said. “We’re here to stay.”
As for the future, Mrotz said the creamery doesn’t have the capacity to make any additional dairy products, though compound butters featuring fruits, honey and chives has been in the talks for many years. He said in upcoming years he could see the company making a variety of those options at different capacities.