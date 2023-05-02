In the face of great need, it is often youth that step up to the plate and help.
Every year, Owatonna National Honor Society members organize a large group project to benefit a local nonprofit. They've used a talent show to raise money in past years, but with creative juices flowing, there is a new plan for 2023.
NHS hopes this year's color run on May 13 will be the first of many, and the group has selected Community Pathways as the beneficiary of this year's event.
Community Pathways formed in 2020 through a merger between the Steele County Clothesline and the Steele County Food Shelf. According to its website, the organization helps "individuals and families in Steele County and the surrounding areas to combat food and clothing insecurity."
Community Pathways Executive Director Dom Korbel expressed surprise and gratitude for the students' initiative.
"It came out of the blue," said Korbel. "It was a great surprise to have someone out there that we had somehow connected to without knowing it."
The partnership comes at an opportune time for Community Pathways, which is experiencing increased demand this year. The bulk of the nonprofit's budget goes to feeding hungry local families.
"We are seeing a record number of people who need help," Korbel added.
According to Korbel, Community Pathways served around 250 families a week in 2021. That number has risen to over 600 in recent weeks. Partnering with organizations like NHS allows Community Pathways to continue providing services to residents of Steele County.
NHS students devised the color run to attract community interest.
"We're a bunch of teenagers that run NHS," said Owatonna senior Ava Eitrheim. "We thought a run could draw people, and adding color to it adds more fun."
Participants will receive a white T-shirt before the run, and volunteers from NHS will be stationed along the route to shower runners with brightly colored powder. Eitrheim notes that runners may wish to keep their vibrantly stained shirts as a memento of the charity event.
"I'll walk the 5K," said Korbel. "So I can get the most color tossed on me and connect with the most people while they do it."
Korbel noted that Owatonna has a strong running culture, but stressed that the event is open to "anyone and everyone," regardless of running ability. The event includes 5K and a 1-mile options, and there's no pressure for participants to run the entire course.
"We just want the community to feel involved," said Korbel.
Korbel also noted the cooperation of the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Department for the event.
"They’re really doing a great job making this happen, said Korbel."
According to Eitrheim, the event organizers have 200 white T-shirts ready for runners. NHS and Community Pathways are welcoming community members to register for the run online ahead of time, but are also hoping more runners show up on the day of the event.
"I have high hopes if we get good weather, the day-of sign-ups could be really nice," said Korbel.
Owatonna's first annual National Honors Society Color Run will begin at the Lake Kohlmeier Boat Landing in Kaplan's Woods Parkway at 9 a.m. on May 13. Registration for the 5K costs $20 and the 1-mile run costs $10, payable by cash or check.