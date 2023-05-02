In the face of great need, it is often youth that step up to the plate and help.


Dom Korbel

Dom Korbel, executive director at Community Pathways, is partnering with students from Owatonna National Honor Society to host a charity color run on May 13. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways

According to Dom Korbel, Community Pathways served around 250 families a week in 2021. That number has risen to over 600 in recent weeks. Partnering with organizations like the Owatonna High School National Honor Society allows Community Pathways to continue providing services to residents of Steele County. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments