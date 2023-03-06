2023 Hometown Samper

The Bad Tangerines sang a selection of classics in their a cappella style. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Three days, four performances and more than 1,300 people came together and filled up nearly every seat in the Little Theatre of Owatonna for the return of the Hometown Sampler concert series. 

2023 Hometown Sampler

Dave Otto and Steve Grubish emceed each performance entertaining the audience with jokes and puns between each set. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


2023 Hometown Sampler

The Gogs wowed the crowd with their diverse sounds and talents throughout the Hometown Sampler weekend. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2023 Hometown Sampler

Mile 5 takes the stage to close out the Hometown Sampler over the weekend. Each performance over three days had nearly every seat filled. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2023 Hometown Sampler

Executive Director of Community Pathways of Steele County Dom Korbel addresses the crown on the final night of the Hometown Sampler Concert Series. Over the weekend more than $32,000 was raised. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments