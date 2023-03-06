Three days, four performances and more than 1,300 people came together and filled up nearly every seat in the Little Theatre of Owatonna for the return of the Hometown Sampler concert series.
For several years, the weekend fundraising event has been able to meet and exceed the goal set by Community Pathways of Steele County. According to Executive Director Dom Korbel, this year's goal of $29,000 was exceeded by more than $3,000, with some donations still coming in.
"What an amazing community we live in," Korbel exclaimed as he tallied up the final amounts. "We met the goal before we did Pass the Hat on Sunday during the last performance, which has never happened before that I'm aware of."
During last year's Sampler weekend, Korbel said attendance was down likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, he said the smallest night of attendance was still bigger than any performances in 2022.
Along with raising more than $32,000 throughout the weekend, 330 pounds of food was also collected. Korbel said he couldn't be happier about the generosity and support from throughout the community, but said there's still a lot of work to do to meet his goal for Minnesota FoodShare month. Each spring, hundreds of food shelves across the state of Minnesota participate in FoodShare month every year. The funds and pounds of food raised contribute to the eligibility of the proportional match program through MN FoodShare.
"We know the Sampler is the kickoff for FoodShare month in March," he said. "We want to raise $170,000 in cash and 70,000 pounds of food, and I think we can do it."
Dollars and pounds of food weren't the only record that was set for Community Pathways this month either. Korbel said last week, a record number of families 654 families were served at the Marketplace.
Last year, he said Community Pathways was serving an average of 350 families a week. The six-week average this year has been 560 and just last week exceeding 650 and his team and the volunteers are preparing for an average of 600 for the foreseeable future.
"Someone had asked us what's different, if anything, about the kind of people who need help from us with inflation increasing," Korbel said. "One of our volunteers had the perfect response. She said it's people coming in who never thought they'd need our help and now they do."
Life has been changing drastically for many, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic and prices of food, electricity, water and more seemingly always on the rise and people find themselves struggling more than they ever have before, Korbel said. These factors are contributing for more and more people needing help and assistance when they never anticipated that was the position they would be in.
"Food insecurity is prevalent and we see it every day," he said. "The problem is real and it's affecting so many more people than ever before. Luckily we live in a community that's supportive and helping us in our efforts."