For three decades — minus one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic — several local musicians have offered up their time and talents with the aim to end local food insecurity.
For the 29th year, organizers of the Hometown Sampler concert are hoping to once again crush their goal of raising $30,000, benefiting the Marketplace at Community Pathways of Steele County.
Community Pathways Executive Director Dom Korbel said year after year, the community comes together to support the organization, often exceed fundraising goals.
“Last year we had a goal of $27,000 and we raised over $29,000,” he said. “This year we have a goal of $30,000 and with rising costs of food and numbers of people we serve, this event is more important than ever.”
In the last 18 months, the number of people and families served each week by Community Pathways has more than doubled. Korbel expects those numbers to continue to increase, especially with the emergency SNAP benefits ending in March.
“I think April will be a really telling month for us,” he said. “The 2023 budget includes the largest food budget we’ve ever had, and we’re going to need to bring in an additional significant amount of money. Fundraising is the best thing we have to keep up with that need.”
Though the concert series isn’t an official Community Pathways fundraiser, like the one the nonprofit hosts each July, Korbel said the event brings in nearly 20% of the monthly goals of the organization.
“This group of musicians in the community are so committed to giving back and showing their talents to support us,” he said. “With the amount of money and food we bring in each year, it is just a testament to how powerful this event is.”
Veteran emcee and board member Dave Otto will be returning to the stage alongside fellow board member Steve Grubish this weekend to emcee the event. The Bad Tangerines, The Gogs, Turn the Page and Mile 5 will be returning to the stage once again to help Community Pathways kick off the month-long effort to raise funds and food for the organization.
Each March, hundreds of food shelves across the state participate in Minnesota FoodShare Month to band together to raise funds and food to be eligible for the proportional match.
“Every dollar we raise and every pound of food we collect throughout the month of March helps us for the proportional matching through Minnesota FoodShare,” Korbel said. “What we get back from that organization is dependent on what we are able to bring together locally.”
Cash and non-perishable food items are accepted as admittance into the concert. Korbel said peanut butter, canned fruit, canned meats and pasta noddles are among the greatest needs aside from cash.
“Any cash donations we get give us more flexibility on what we can purchase through the food bank,” he said. “But we do have a handful of specific needs and those are always changing. So when we have an adequate amount of cash, we’re able to get what we need.”
Jodie DeKam Valentine joined the Bad Tangerines around 2005 as a substitute performer and eventually became a permanent member. After 30 years of the series, many band members have moved away and started families, but that doesn’t stop them from coming together each year for the concert.
“Logistically it’s not an easy thing for all of us bands to get everyone together to rehearse, especially since some of the bands have members that live out of state,” she said. “But we all do it and we make it work because we love this community and this event and all of us know someone who benefits from it.”
In her day job as an educator, DeKam Valentine said she has seen the need for organizations like Community Pathways in the community and knows that many people are positively affected by everything the organization has done and continues to do.
“I think I can speak for all of us performers when I say knowing that we can do something we love and help people in the process is so great and makes everything worth it,” she said. “The fact that this has been going on for 30 years and is always well attended is another testament to what a great community we have. I’m not sure if the concert would have the same surge behind it if it were not for something so powerful.”